John Travolta's Super Bowl Commercial Tees up Scotts and Miracle-Gro's Dream Garden Giveaway

Super Bowl LV, which is free to watch online this year, is taking place and putting some of the NFL's elite on display. The outcome of the battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers remains a mystery, but the viewers are spending the time focusing on some incredible commercials, one of which includes John Travolta and his daughter, Ella. The spot in question is from Scotts and Miracle-Gro, and it features Travolta, Martha Stewart and NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, among others.

The commercial aired during the second quarter of the Big Game and featured several high-profile figures advertising the Dream Lawn and Garden Sweepstakes. Comedian Matt Braunger served as the host and provided more information about how football fans could transfer their backyards. "Ah, the backyard. It's had quite the year," Braunger says. "I say, let's keep this backyard thing going. That's why Scotts and Miracle-Gro want to give you the chance to win the lawn and garden of your dreams."

The commercial then featured the prominent actors and athletes showing how they pass the time in their respective backyards. Star Wars: The Mandalorian star Carl Weathers revealed that he practices his golf skills, proving this by hitting The Office actor Leslie David Baker with a ball. John Travolta and his daughter Ella Travolta also make an appearance to practice a TikTok dance.

In addition to the dances and golf practice, the Super Bowl commercial highlights Peloton instructor Emma Lovewell as she works on "crunching her core" with some side planks. Meanwhile, Busch destroys some plants while driving around on a custom lawnmower that "only goes left."

"I'm an avid gardener and a longtime Miracle-Gro customer, so I was thrilled to take part in the Scotts Miracle-Gro commercial," Stewart told PEOPLE before the Big Game. "The flower and vegetable gardens at my home are my pride and joy. I enjoy the time I spend tending to my gardens and I love bringing the outdoors in with fresh flower arrangements and fruits and vegetables that I incorporate into seasonal recipes."

Super Bowl LV has featured a wide assortment of entertaining commercials that fill the gaps between big plays on the field. Matthew McConaughey entered the 2D universe while advertising the return of Doritos 3D Crunch while Shaggy revisited his iconic song "It Wasn't Me" for a Cheetos commercial featuring Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. Even Mike Myers and Dana Carvey returned to their roles of Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar for an Uber Eats advertisement.