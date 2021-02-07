Doritos Super Bowl Commercial Introduces 'Flat Matthew' McConaughey

✖

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are battling on the field with the goal of winning Super Bowl LV, which is free to watch online this year. Between big plays, advertisements for products provide even more entertainment for football fans. Doritos stole the show early on Sunday with a commercial featuring "Flat Matthew" McConaughey and the return of Doritos 3D chips.

The Super Bowl commercial features a paper-thin version of McConaughey as he tries to complete a variety of daily tasks, finding little success. He flaps in the wind while walking his dog and then moves around without control while driving a convertible. He even disappears in a coffee shop after turning his body. McConaughey then appears on Jimmy Kimmel Live! alongside Mindy Kaling. The actor ultimately sneaks into a vending machine and grabs a bag of Doritos 3D Crunch, returning to normal size in the process.

There are several little details that make the spot more entertaining for viewers. The soundtrack of Queen's "I Want to Break Free" provides a fitting soundtrack as Kimmel makes jokes about McConaughey arriving at the studio "by fax." Additionally, there is a small disclaimer at the bottom of the screen as the actor climbs into the vending machine. "Do not attempt if you're a 3D person."

According to AdAge, Doritos has come up with more ways to engage viewers in the wake of Flat Matthew. The company created two interactive lenses on Snapchat, including one that puts the vending machine in their home using AR. The other allows fans to "flatten" themselves like the actor and then puff back up after visiting the machine and procuring their own bag of the specialty chips.

Additionally, there is also an effect on TikTok that plays a similar role. Viewers will be able to make themselves look like the paper-thin version of McConaughey. There’s a 3D version of the commercial available on Google Cardboard. Finally, customers with Amazon Prime memberships can order special bags of Doritos 3D Crunch and have them delivered.

Sunday's Big Game features two high-profile quarterbacks in what has been named the battle between "the GOAT and the kid." Tom Brady is trying to win his seventh Super Bowl ring while leading the Buccaneers to victory. Patrick Mahomes, on the other hand, has the goal of winning his second consecutive Lombardi Trophy and guaranteeing his status as a future Hall of Fame player after only four seasons.