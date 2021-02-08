✖

Shaggy is gearing up for his first Super Bowl commercial to air as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers go head-to-head on the field with the Kansas City Chiefs today (in a free-to-watch broadcast). While the Jamaican-born singer will have the perfect spotlight to showcase and celebrate the 20th anniversary of his song "It Wasn't Me," he says it's also a wonderful opportunity to represent his culture. On top of that, he's starring in the Cheetos commercial alongside Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. Shaggy told PopCulture.com exclusively what it was like working with the couple, detailing he now understands why they are so perfect for each other.

"That was amazing," he gushed when asked what it was like working with the sweet pair. "That was amazing on many levels, because to just watch the chemistry between them you could tell why they're, you know, why they're a couple." Using his experience with them as an example, he says they are a "perfect example of you marrying your best friend," noting their "back-and-forth" comical exchange "just laughing, joking," he said he could tell why they were married. "That's why That '70s Show was such a great success, you know what I mean? Because [...] it was just so, so fly."

Shaggy's fan-favorite song is being used to play into the plot of the commercial as Kunis steals Kutcher's bag of Cheetos, while the singer hilariously sits in the background as he witnesses their on-screen banter. While that's what plays out in the commercial itself, he says it was that way in real life too; he sat there like a "sponge" and soaked it all up. "I was like a sponge, you know. I just sat there and just kind of soaked it all up, 'cause I was a little bit out of my element, you know? And they were great teachers [...] but they made it so comfortable for me that I got into it."

While the singer is thrilled to be starring in his first big game commercial, he's also excited for this year's matchup. While the pandemic is still in play and things will look a little different in the stands during the game, it's still a huge year for football. Tom Brady is back but with a brand new team — proving he's one of the greatest of all time since many thought he couldn't get this far without his long-time coach Bill Belichick. Patrick Mahomes has also shown fans his ability and leadership as he takes the Chiefs back for a shot at being Super Bowl champs yet again.

Shaggy revealed he's cheering for Brady simply for the fact that the four-time Super Bowl winner has proved so many people wrong and has managed to bring one of the worst teams in the league all the way to the top, without his former Patriots head coach. The Bucs will also be playing at home, which is the first time a team that's made it to the Super Bowl has had home-field advantage. The Super Bowl will air on Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and is free to watch online this year.