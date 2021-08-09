John Meadows, Bodybuilder, Dies 'Unexpectedly' at 49

✖

John Meadows, a professional bodybuilder, died "unexpectedly" at home on Sunday, his wife announced on his Facebook profile. He was 49 years old. The statement was written by Brooke Nappo, and it said his wife was in a "complete shock."

“Dear Friends & Family,” the statement begins, per the New York Post. “This morning John passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in their home. As you can imagine this is a complete shock to her and the boys. She will update as soon as she can. Please know she is very thankful for all the prayers and support she knows her and the boys will receive from you.”

RIP John Meadows AKA The Mountain Dog. A truly wonderful ambassador for the sport of bodybuilding. John was the definition of never giving in. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lPrgNWbwfC — Wayne Preston (@wayne3078) August 8, 2021

A number of people commented on the Facebook post. "He has touched the lives of so many and left such a positive impact," one person wrote. "Deepest condolences. Sending love to the family." While most sent their thoughts and prayers to the family, there were others that revealed how much of an impact Meadows made on their lives.

"John has been an inspiration to me for so long," another person wrote. "Working with him and Shelby got me into the best shape of my life years ago and taught me so much. This is such a huge loss."

Another person added: "Oh my goodness! I am so shocked and sad! John Meadows was a wonderful human with a beautiful heart. We didn’t talk often, but I always appreciated him and his work. He was one of the first people in the fitness industry to give me a platform for my work and pay me for it. He helped me feel respected and valued early in my career. My heart is heavy and sad for Mary and the boys. I know he loved his family dearly."

Meadows, who was known as the "Mountain Dog," competed in bodybuilding competitions for over 30 years. He entered his first competition in 1985 at the age of 13. In 2005, Meadows was diagnosed with idiopathic myointimal hyperplasia of the mesenteric veins, which is a rare colon disease. He returned to action in 2007, coming in 16th place in the IFBB North American Championships. In 2015, Meadows came in first place NPC Universe, Bodybuilding Over 40 Overall. He is survived by his wife and twin sons.