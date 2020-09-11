John Daly Reveals Bladder Cancer Diagnosis: 'I'll Do What I Have in Me to Beat This'

✖

Pro golfer John Daly announced Thursday that he's been diagnosed with bladder cancer and recently had surgery. The doctors were able to remove the cancer, but Daly was told there was an "85 percent chance it comes back." Daly revealed the news in an interview with the Golf Channel.

"So I've got to go back and see him in three months. They will probably have to cut it out again," Daly said. "It's probably going to come back, and then another three months that you don’t know. You just don’t know." Daly went on to say the good news is the cancer was caught in the early stages, but "bladder cancer is something that I don't know all the details." He then said it may never go away, which has led to him to changing his bad habits.

"I'm cutting way, way back on the Diet Coke and counting minutes before I can have a cigarette," he said. "I'm trying to quit smoking. The doctors aren't saying it’s too late. Unfortunately, it's a cancer that keeps coming back. But I'm going to listen to them, and I’m going to try and quit smoking." Daly said if the cancer doesn't go away, he will continue to "live my life. I’m gonna have some fun." He also went to Twitter to send a message to his fans.

"Hey All, thank you all so much for all the love, texts, msgs & support thru this!" Daly wrote. It's all still shocking for me but know I'll do what I have in me to beat this! My whole life I’ve beaten the odds, so it's NOT time to stop now! Ready for 2020 to be fkn over!"

Daly, 54, is one of the more unique pro golfers in history. He's known more for his non-country club appearance than his play on the course. However, he had had his share of success, winning the PGA Championship in 1991 and The Open Championship in 1995. Daly also came in third at the Masters in 1993.

Last year, Daly was seen golfing with President Donald Trump. At the time, Daly spoke to TMZ about Trump allegedly cheating on the golf course. "It's just amazing that people call him a cheat in golf," Daly said. "You wanna call a cheat in golf? I'll tell ya, Bill Clinton, he took a Mulligan on putts, chips, when I played with him. I don't think Bill Clinton could've broken 100. At least the President, Mr. Trump, he can shoot 80. 78 to 84, probably."