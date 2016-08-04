John Cena Teases Return to WWE

✖

Is John Cena on his way back to WWE? Over the weekend, the former WWE Champion went to Instagram to post a photo of the WWE logo. Just like his other Instagram posts, Cena didn't write a caption, leading to every fan speculating he's making a big return.

The thought was Cena was going to return last month for WrestleMania 37. However, the 44-year-old WWE Superstar is currently filming Peacemaker, a Suicide Squad spin-off show that will premiere on HBO Max in 2022. "Currently, I’m in Vancouver shooting Peacemaker, the series for HBO Max," Cena said to Sports Illustrated in February. "Given the quarantine regulations, if I were to leave Canada, upon return, I would have to quarantine for another two weeks. Essentially, that would shut production down. Strictly based on the letter of the law right now, there is no logistical way I can be there. We film now until July."

If Cena is done filming in July, that means he could return in August for SummerSlam. That would make sense since the event will have live fans for the second time this year and could be the start date of when WWE will go back on the road for live shows. The last time Cena was on WWE television was at WrestleMania 36 when he took on "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. After WrestleMania 36, Cena spoke to the Today show about his future with WWE.

Cena said: "I will never walk away from WWE. That's the great thing about WWE, you can perform in any capacity, and, as long as I've made a promise in the in-ring aspect of things, as long as I can keep up with the current product, I can perform." However, Cena won't be working a full-time schedule anymore, as he said: "If I didn't have these opportunities, I still would be taking, actively taking, time off. My body just can't handle the schedule anymore."

Cena made his WWE TV debut in 2002 and started a feud with Kurt Angle. It only took a few years to become WWE Champion and went to win the title a total of 13 times, the most in WWE history. Cena also won the World Heavyweight Championship 3 times and the United States Championship five times. Additionally, Cena is a four-time tag team champion and a two-time winner of the Royal Rumble match (2008, 2013).