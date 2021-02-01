Why John Cena Could Become a Megastar in 2021

✖

John Cena has grown over the last 20 years. He has gone from a pro wrestler trying to find himself to becoming a bonafide movie star. And while his entertainment career seems to be at his peak, 2021 could be the year where Cena gets on the same level as his former WWE foe, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. And here's why Cena could become a megastar this year.

It starts with Cena starting in the film F9, the ninth main installment of the Fast & Furious franchise. Cena plays Jakob Toretta, the brother of Dom and Mia Toretto, played by Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster, respectfully. F9 was set to be released in April 2019 but has been delayed several times for various reasons. It will not hit theatres on May 28.

Cena will be in another big-budget film later this year - The Suicide Squad. Cena plays Peacemaker, a killer who will do anything to achieve peace. The 43-year old will star alongside Idris Elba, Margot Robie, Viola Davis and Sylvester Stallone. The Suicide Squad is the sequel to the 2016 film Suicide Squad and will hit theatres and HBO Max on Aug. 6.

Another film Cena will star in is Vacation Friends, which doesn't have a release date yet. Meredith Hagner and Lil Rel Howrey will also star in Vacation Friends, and it will be released on Hulu. And if that isn't enough, Cena will also be doing work on the TV side. He's one of the hosts of the upcoming game show Wipeout, which will air on TBS. Cena is also preparing for Peacemaker, which will stream on HBO Max. He will play the title character, and the series will be a spinoff from The Suicide Squad.

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," writer James Gunn said who is also the director of The Suicide Squad, as reported by Variety. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series."

Cena may not be a full-time pro wrestler, but it doesn't mean he has turned his back on WWE, there are rumors that the 16-time world champion could be competing in WrestleMania 37 on April 10-11. The event will take place at Raymond James Stadium and it would be his first appearance in WWE since taking on "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36 last year.