John Cena Reveals Why He Will Miss WrestleMania 37

John Cena will not be seen at this year's WrestleMania. Sports Illustrated spoke to the WWE legend and was asked if he will appear at WWE's biggest event of the year. Cena said due to him filming a new TV show in Canada, it won't be possible for him to make it to the event, which will be in Tampa, Florida.

"Currently, I’m in Vancouver shooting Peacemaker, the series for HBO Max," Cena says. "Given the quarantine regulations, if I were to leave Canada, upon return I would have to quarantine for another two weeks. Essentially, that would shut production down. Strictly based on the letter of the law right now, there is no logistical way I can be there. We film now until July."

Cena made his WrestleMania debut in 2004 at Madison Square Garden. He has made an appearance at every WrestleMania since then, and him missing WrestleMania 37 would end his streak. Cena was recently seen doing a promo for WWE, announcing that WrestleMania 39 will take place at So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles in 2023. Originally, So-Fi Stadium was set to host this year's WrestleMania but was delayed due to the pandemic.

At one point, Cena was the WWE's biggest star and carried the flag for the company through the 2000s and 2010s. Now, the 44-year-old wrestles part-time, and it's something funny to him. "What a hypocritical situation," Cena said. "I used to be very open about the fact that part-timers were just that, and here I am at 44 years old and I’ve become what I despise, as they say. That is kind of what it is."

Cena's last appearance in WWE was last year when he took on "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House Match at WrestleMania 36. It needed with Cena disappearing from the ring. And while Cena says it won't be possible for him to appear at WrestleMania this year, WWE could find a way for Cena to make an impact in some form or fashion.

“It’s very difficult to say because I know it’s going to be disappointing for a lot of people, but according to the letter of regulation right now, there is no mathematical way I can be at WrestleMania this year," Cena said. In his WWE career, Cena has won 16 world titles. He's also a five-time United States Champion and four-time Tag Team Champion.