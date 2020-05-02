John Cena Fans Reply to Cryptic Quote With Nikki Bella Jokes, Memes and More

Professional wrestler-turned-actor John Cena has been drawing attention on social media recently with cryptic tweets. He has sent messages that many believe reference his ex, Nikki Bella. Cena never mentions her by name, but fans wholeheartedly believe she is at the center of the various tweets.

One example was a tweet that Cena sent after Bella discussed her issues with "trust in men" on a recent episode of Total Bellas. Cena wrote, "Talk with someone, not about someone" on Twitter, which many believed to be in response to her comments. He then posted another cryptic message that referenced "it" and said to never lose hope. Once again, fans on social media believed that this tweet was about Bella.

When Cena sent this tweet, users responded in a variety of ways. Many felt that he was making cryptic references to previous relationships while others thought that it was just a random message. In fact, some thought he was actually talking about the run time of the film, It. Was Cena really concerned about how long Pennywise has been terrorizing children and pulling them into the sewer?