John Cena Fans Reply to Cryptic Quote With Nikki Bella Jokes, Memes and More
Professional wrestler-turned-actor John Cena has been drawing attention on social media recently with cryptic tweets. He has sent messages that many believe reference his ex, Nikki Bella. Cena never mentions her by name, but fans wholeheartedly believe she is at the center of the various tweets.
One example was a tweet that Cena sent after Bella discussed her issues with "trust in men" on a recent episode of Total Bellas. Cena wrote, "Talk with someone, not about someone" on Twitter, which many believed to be in response to her comments. He then posted another cryptic message that referenced "it" and said to never lose hope. Once again, fans on social media believed that this tweet was about Bella.
When Cena sent this tweet, users responded in a variety of ways. Many felt that he was making cryptic references to previous relationships while others thought that it was just a random message. In fact, some thought he was actually talking about the run time of the film, It. Was Cena really concerned about how long Pennywise has been terrorizing children and pulling them into the sewer?
What about nikki bella— !King! (@Me1Beast) May 2, 2020
Stop lying. "It" is over after exactly 2 hour 15 minutes pic.twitter.com/b03aH1eSCA— shidbot420 (@shidbot420) May 2, 2020
We can't see that nikki is with another guy! do something— !King! (@Me1Beast) May 2, 2020
John are you still stuck in the shadow realm, I’m gonna help you man.— Dan (@GolazoDan) May 2, 2020
And what if the thing is just not made for u...then also dont lose hopes and keep trying like a donkey??— Ashutosh Das (@Ashutos66226127) May 2, 2020
John cena pic.twitter.com/4k6kRcRWSC— Gourav 🇻🇦🇻🇦🇻🇦 (@gourav472001) May 2, 2020
So are you saying me that “It” is hope.— nikhil (@nikhilll12) May 2, 2020
Ooooo pic.twitter.com/45kCjck1iQ— KING HSB (@KINGHSB1) May 2, 2020
As long as you have hair plugs the world has hope— Jasmin_CoronaVirus_Lotberg (@JasminLotberg) May 2, 2020
IT the movie?— WifiWizdom (@WiFiWizd0m) May 2, 2020
hey john lets have a wrestling match— RAKESH😄😜 (@spenses) May 2, 2020