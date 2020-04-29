John Cena Posts Cryptic Message Following Ex-Fiancee Nikki Bella's Comments About Marriage

✖

John Cena may be sending a subtle message to Nikki Bella after his ex-fiancée's recent comments about marriage on Total Bellas. While the two WWE Superstars may have called off their wedding in April 2018, Bella's recent comments about struggling with "trust in men" and fears of being "stuck" in marriage after her parents' divorce seemed to have prompted a response from Cena.

Sharing a cryptic tweet with his millions of followers, Cena wrote Tuesday, "Talk with someone, not about someone," which many people in his replies thought was directed at Bella after what she had said in reference to their relationship on the April 16 episode of E!'s hit reality show.

Talk with someone, not about someone. — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 28, 2020

Speaking about her trust issues with men, stemming from her troubled relationship with her father, Bella told her mom, "I do see where I carry that into my relationships and even just committing. All I’ve ever thought of is it would be so amazing to walk down the aisle, but then I get close, and I can’t even breathe." She added, "Am I just going to be stuck in something that I don’t want to be in? And, I just carry that with me because that’s how mom was for so long, stuck. And I think that’s just what I learned.”

Things have changed for Bella once she met fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, with whom she is expecting her first child. "Artem, I think, is the first man I’ve really trusted," she said. "He just comes in with this calming energy. I’ve never had that before. There’s just something so special about him. It’s crazy. He’s so open about me reconnecting with my dad. That’s been a first — no one else has been like that."

As the couple prepares for their first child, Bella has been open about how her relationship with the pro dancer has changed things for her. Last month, she penned an emotional note to her husband-to-be on social media: "They say love conquers all ... and it sure does. So many people in the beginning said it was just lust, my feelings weren't real, it was just the dance, the infatuation, the mystery of this person, but I knew & felt it was always more. I listened to my heart, my soul, my body, I knew deep down that this was God's gift, his answered prayer," she wrote.

"When I finally got the chance, & maybe because I was so broken, I tried to fight a very powerful love, deny it, walk away from it, & yet this beautiful gift of love wouldn't let me walk away, this love that I always wanted," she continued. "Now I didn't expect to get so much of what I had been praying for in a year [laughing out loud] but I finally opened up my eyes, my heart, & accepted this beautiful gift."