Joe Montana Reveals Why Tom Brady Will Play for 'as Long as He Can' (Exclusive)

Joe Montana has been impressed with the way Tom Brady has looked this season. The six-time Super Bowl champion is in his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and recently won NFC Offensive Player of the Month. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Montana, and he said he doesn't see Brady retiring anytime soon.

"I don't think his career is over," Montana said. "He will play for as long as he can and as long as he’s not getting hurt, why not? When you decide to hang it up, there’s no going back to it. There’s no going to have a pickup game in the front yard. Those things don’t happen. The excitement of the game, when it's over, it's over. It’s not very fun the first couple of years, I won't lie. I would imagine Tom plays for as long as he can until he satisfied that he’s had enough on the field."

Montana knows what Brady is going through. The four-time Super Bowl champion was a member of the San Francisco 49ers for 14 seasons before joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 1993. At that time, Montana had nothing to prove as he already put together a Hall of Fame career. But as Montana mentioned, he wasn't ready to leave the game. And in the two seasons with the Chiefs, Montana led the team to the playoffs both seasons. In fact, he led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game in 1993 but lost to the Buffalo Bills. Montana played good football with the Chiefs and is not surprised Brady is doing the same with the Buccaneers after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

"I'm not surprised at all he's playing the way he is," Montana stated. "The first couple of weeks, they had to iron out a few things and get used to each other. Now, all of sudden, he's got it going. I’m sure they turned it loose on some things he likes to do makes a little more comfortable for him. He’s still playing a high level." The 2020 NFL season is at the halfway point and things can change dramatically between now and the end of December. However, with Brady and Montana being compared to each other, it's very likely Brady could make a run at the Super Bowl as Montana did in 1993.