Joe Montana Reveals Who the Greatest Quarterback of All Time Is

Joe Montana has no problem admitting that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. The four-time Super Bowl champion talked about Brady on ESPN's First Take and was asked if Brady has replaced him as the NFL's G.O.A.T. Montana believes Brady reached that mark well before he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs last month.

"Oh, I think Tom has taken his place on the top up there a long time ago," Montana said, as reported by TMZ. ... "So, he's had a tremendous career, he's fun to watch." Montana also that he's aware of the debate between him and Brady, "but if you look at what Tom's been able to accomplish in his time that he's played, I think it puts him definitely up there in the top of the list."

In November, Montana spoke to PopCulture.com about Brady and talked about Brady's career. At the time, the Buccaneers weren't expected to reach the Super Bowl, and the thought was Brady could retire after the 2020 season. Montana revealed why Brady could play as long as he wants.

"He will play for as long as he can and as long as he’s not getting hurt, why not" Montana explained. "When you decide to hang it up, there’s no going back to it. There’s no going to have a pickup game in the front yard. Those things don’t happen. The excitement of the game, when it's over, it's over. It’s not very fun the first couple of years, I won't lie. I would imagine Tom plays for as long as he can until he satisfied that he’s had enough on the field."

Before Brady, NFL fans looked at Montana as the best to ever play the game. He played for the San Francisco 49ers from 1979-1992 and led the team to four Super Bowl victories. Montana was named Super Bowl MVP three times and was awarded the NFL MVP award twice. He spent his final two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and led the team to the playoffs each year.

Brady spent his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and led the squad to nine Super Bowl appearances with six Super Bowl wins. He signed with the Buccaneers in March of last year and won another Super Bowl in February. Brady is a five-time Super Bowl MVP and three-time NFL MVP.