Jets Quarterback Zach Wilson Seemingly Addresses Rumor About Sleeping With Mom's Friend

Zach Wilson seems to have responded to a big rumor about him. Last weekend, the New York Jets quarterback's former Brigham Young University teammate Dax Milne posted two photos of him and an unidentified woman on Instagram. It was reported that the woman was Wilson's ex-girlfriend Abbey Gile, who confirmed that she is dating Milne in a since-deleted Instagram post, according to PEOPLE. It was there that she claimed that Wilson "was sleeping with his mom's best friend..." in a comment on Milne's Instagram post which no longer shows or allows comments. Gile's Instagram account appears to be deleted, but Wilson apparently had a response to the rumor.

"Took the boyz to [Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club] in Idaho before camp!" Wilson wrote in an Instagram post. "Poor cell service...what I miss?" Social media praised Wilson for how he responded to the rumor. However, his mother, Lisa Neeleman Wilson, posted a 30-minute video on Instagram campaigning to keep kids off social media. In the video, Lisa talked about an ordeal with her youngest daughter and online predator.

"I thought I had done all the things to teach her to recognize danger," Lisa wrote in the caption. "I thought I had blocked her from outside influences and I mean she was my kid, so even if someone got in, she knew what to do. I was wrong. I completely underestimated the degree of evil that was possible, in a little electronic device, I personally placed in my baby girls hand. Gone are the days of creepy ice cream trucks and stranger danger. Satan has found a way to come right into your home and steal your child, without you even noticing."

Wilson's "mom's best friend" has not been identified, but Wilson is currently dating social media influencer Nicolette Dellanno, according to the New York Post. And while Wilson seemingly had some fun with the rumor on social media, his focus is on the 2022 season as the Jets report to training camp on July 26. Wilson, who was selected No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, is looking to improve on a challenging season where he won just three of his 13 starts. He finished the 2021 season with 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a 69.7 passer rating.