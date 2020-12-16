Jessie James Decker Teases 'Eric & Jessie: Game On' Revival

✖

Jessie James Decker is considering bringing back her reality show with her husband Eric Decker. The 32-year old musician and reality TV star went to Instagram this past weekend to ask her fans about reviving Eric & Jessie: Game On. Jessie is not interested in doing the same show but wants to find another way to connect with her fans.

"Which season of our show was your favorite and why?" Jessie asked while posting photos of her and Eric from the show. "I said I would never do it again but man sometimes I miss how much fun it was and our ability to connect with our fans so well! Kinda miss it lately. Maybe we would do it again in another way?"

Eric & Jessie: Game On began airing on E! in 2013, and the first season had six episodes. The second season arrived in 2014 with another six episodes, and the third and final season aired in 2017 with eight episodes. The show took a look at Eric and Jessie's life. At the time, Eric was playing in the NFL and Jessie was managing her music career, hosting duties and expanding her business. The couple also had two young kids when the third season began airing (a third child was born in 2018).

"Eric and I are very excited to be back for a third season of our show," Jessie said in a statement in 2017. "We are all about family, fun and sharing the love. I know our fans are going to enjoy watching this new chapter of our lives." If a revival of Eric & Jessie: Game On was happening, it would likely show how the family has grown over the last few years. Eric, 33, retired from the NFL before the start of the 2018 season after a solid career. He played for three different teams in eight years and recorded 439 receptions for 5,816 yards and 54 touchdowns. His best season was in 2013 when he caught 87 passes for 1,288 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Jessie continues to make music as well as managing her business and being a mother to the couple's three kids. In 2019, Jessie revealed on Instagram that the family doesn't "have any drama" to have another season of their series.