Eric Decker Bares all to Promote Wife Jessie James' Cookbook

Retired NFL wide receiver Eric Decker just turned heads on social media. He posed for a photo while holding his wife's new cookbook, "Just Feed Me." This was not a standard photo, however, considering that Decker bared it all in order to promote the product.

He posted a photo on Instagram Saturday, which showed him sitting outside of his home. He had his legs crossed to avoid showing too much and had the cookbook in a strategic location. Decker gave a sultry look to the camera while preparing to sip from his cup of coffee. The photo likely served its purpose considering that multiple people on Instagram said that they definitely wanted to purchase a copy after scrolling through their feed.

"It’s bigger, better and tastier than what you could ever imagine......I’m talking about my wife’s amazing new cookbook 'just feed me' It’s officially out now! I’ve tasted everything and I can tell you it’s damn good. Enjoy!" Decker wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. He did not provide any information about whether surrounding trees or fences provided privacy for his photo shoot.

While the majority of the fans said that they "felt weird double tapping" the photo or that they loved the promotion, one NFL star expressed a different opinion. "[crying laughing emoji] What is wrong with you?" Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan asked. The two football players spent time in the same locker room during the 2017 season, so this was likely not the first time that Lewan saw Decker, sans clothing. However, the setting was very different.

Jessie James also responded to the photo by laying out plans for the home. She said that she is going to have the image blown up and framed so she can hang it in the bathroom. Although her version of naked Decker had an artistic filter that made it look more like a watercolor painting.

The former NFL receiver has actually created multiple campaigns to promote his wife's cookbook. He recently posted three photos that showed "Just Feed Me" in different locations. He held the cookbook in one image — while fully clothed — and then placed it between the front legs of his dog. "All 3 of us can attest to the wonders these recipes do to the soul and bellies," Decker captioned his series of photos.