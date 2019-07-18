Jessie James Decker Says She Doesn’t 'Have Any Drama' for Another 'Eric & Jessie: Game On' Season

Jessie James Decker knows that her fans want another season of her reality show, Eric & Jessie: Game On, but the only problem is, she doesn't have any drama to give them.

On Wednesday, July 17, the singer shared an Instagram post responding to fan requests to revive the reality show, explaining that their life is pretty "boring."

"Eric and Jessie game.... what? Ok Ive see (sic) a LOT of emails/requests lately (for whatever reason) for our show to come back," she wrote alongside a photo of herself and husband Eric Decker sharing a smooch backstage at a show. "The only issue is we don't have any drama to showcase so [I don't know] how entertaining it would be these days."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Jul 16, 2019 at 6:18pm PDT

Adding a joke about her husband and the couple's 1-year-old son, Forrest, Decker continued, "I mean sometimes Forrest poops his pants and sometimes Eric's John deer tractor breaks down but other than that it's all boring happy silly nice to each other moments sooo."

Eric & Jessie: Game On followed Jessie and Eric as they focused on Decker's singing career and Eric's football career while raising their kids, who also include 5-year-old daughter Vivianne and 3-year-old son Eric Jr. The show premiered on E! in September 2013 and ran for three seasons until October 2017.

Decker and Eric celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in June, having first started dating eight yeras ago.

"It really has flown by, in a beautiful way," Jessie recently told PopCulture.com. "We look at each other all the time and we can't believe we've been together for eight years and married for six. It's so wild, because we've just been so happy and having so much fun. But it's crazy to think six years of marriage and we've got three children. We just feel super blessed, and we're enjoying ourselves."

As for how they keep their relationship so strong, the mom of three shared that she thinks it all comes down to the fact that she and her husband's dispositions complement each other so well.

"Our personalities work well together," Decker explained. "People ask me that all the time, and sometimes I wonder what the magic answer is. I think our personalities work. We work together. And we like each other, and we're attracted to each other. And we like the same things, and we like to talk about the same things, eat the same things, do the same things. It just works."

"I think when you have all those things in common and view the world the same way, I just think sometimes it's all about fit, and we just fit really well, even before marriage and kids," she added. "I think when you have such a good foundation, that it sets it up for success when kids and marriage happen."

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jessiejamesdecker