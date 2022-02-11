Jeremy Giambi’s Cause of Death Revealed

Former MLB player Jeremy Giambi died at the age of 47 earlier this week and the cause of his death has been revealed. According to TMZ Sports, Giambi died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The outlet was told Giambi died by suicide at his parents’ home in the Los Angeles area. A family member found Giambi around 11:40 a.m. local time on Wednesday and immediately called 911.

Giambi played for four different teams in his career, including the Oakland Athletics, who released a statement after learning about his death. “We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi, the A’s said. “We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends.”

Giambi was selected by the Kansas City Royals in the sixth round of the 1996 MLB Draft out of Cal State Fullerton where he was a member of the 1995 College World Series Championship team. After having his share of success in the minor leagues, Giambi got called to the big leagues on Sept. 1, 1998, and appeared in 18 games that season. In 1999, Giambi played in 90 games with the Royals and hit .285. He was traded to the Oakland A’s in 2000 to join his brother Jason. Giambi played in 104 games that season and recorded 10 home runs.

In 2001, Giambi had a breakout season, hitting .283 with 12 homers in 124 games to help the A’s clinch a playoff spot. Early in the 2002 season, Giambi was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies and finished with a career-high 20 home runs. He joined the Boston Red Sox in 2003, which would be his final season in the majors.

“We mourn the loss of Jeremy Giambi, who spent six seasons in the major leagues, including 2003 with the Red Sox,” the team said in a statement. “We send our heartfelt condolences to the Giambi family,” Giambi was mentioned in the book Moneyball, which was made into a movie. In the film which stars Brad Pitt and Joah Hill, Giambi is played by Nick Porrazzo. Giambi’s older brother Jason played in the major leagues from 1995-to 2014. He was named an All-Star five times and won the AL MVP Award in 2000.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.