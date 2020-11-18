✖

Moneyball is leaving Netflix as quickly as it arrived. Netflix recently announced the list of shows and movies that leaving the streaming service, and Moneyball will be gone by Nov. 30. This comes after Netflix brought back the baseball film in October.

Moneyball tells the story of Billy Beane, who is played by Brad Pitt. Beane is the general manager of the Oakland Athletics and looks to build a competitive team on a budget for the 2002 season. In order for that to happen, he hires Peter Brand (Jonah Hill) to be the assistant GM. Beane and Brand add undervalued players, which leads to some issues with the scouts. However, the method works as the A's go on a 19-game winning streak, which was an American League record at the time.

Moneyball is based on a true story, and Beane received a ton of praise for what he did with the A's. He's a three-time winner of Sporting News Executive of the Year and was named MLB Executive of the Year in 2012 and 2018. After the 2002 season, Beane came close to accepting to be the GM for the Boston Red Sox. He turned it down, but the Red Sox went on to win four World Series titles in the last 18 years.

"Turning it down meant that Theo Epstein was in charge," Bene said in a 2017 interview. "And we know the rest of the story. I knew that the Red Sox, with John and Tom and Larry [Lucchino] were the best. They had built the best organization in the game and they had this bright young man in Theo who had great ideas of how to build a baseball organization. So no regrets."

Moneyball was a commercial and critical success. It received six Academy Award nominations including Best Actor (Pitt), Best Supporting Actor (Hill), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Sound Mixing and Best Flim Editing.

"He was a guy who had been devalued by the sport as a player and now is working as a GM for a small-market team," Pitt said in an interview with NPR back in 2012 when talking about Beane. "After an unsuccessful big-league career, Beane struggles to find a level playing field in a sport where money tilts the table. "There is such a gulf in what these teams have to spend on talent [that] they can never play equally — they can never have a true competition."