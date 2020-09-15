Jeff Hardy Signs New Contract With WWE

✖

Jeff Hardy has signed a new contract with WWE. On Monday, BT Sports released a video of Hardy talking to the outlet about bringing back his fan-favorite theme song, "No More Words" which was one of the conditions of signing his new deal. Back in the summer, Hardy and his wife, Beth, revealed the theme song was being saved for when fans can see WWE events live.

"'No More Words,' when we do get in front of a crowd again, that was a part of me re-igning,"Hardy said. "I was like, 'If we get in front of people again, I'd like to use 'No More Words' again because I know y'all own it.' So, that was the deal for me re-signing, that's gonna be the ticket when we get back in front of crowds. That's gonna boost me even more... to hear that music again, because I think The Hardy Boyz music is just for Matt and Jeff Hardy, not just Jeff Hardy."

🎶 Time has come and gone for word, A thousand threats I've heard before 🎶 As soon as crowds return, so does @JEFFHARDYBRAND's No More Words 😍 "It was a part of me re-signing, I know y'all want it..." pic.twitter.com/b9TqJoGYSl — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) September 14, 2020

The details of Hardy's contract have not been announced, but it looks like things are going well for the grand slams champion. 2019 was not the best year for Hardy as he was dealing with an injury and was arrested multiple times. Earlier this year, Hardy appeared on the After the Bell podcast with Corey Graves and talked about how he asked WWE for help right before his second arrest.

"When I got pulled over October 3 of 2019, the day before I called WWE and said 'I need help. I need treatment," Hardy said per Dominic DeAngelo of WrestleZone. There's something wrong with me, like with this alcohol thing,' but yeah I've learned so much in recovery, just little things like one day at a time man, just focus on today, not drinking or not drugging and it's just calling my sponsor every day and talking to another alcoholic man. There's something powerful about it when you admit what you are and you can like own that and just man, and there's a huge piece in my heart and my mind knowing that if I never drink again I'm never going to get into any other trouble."

Hardy's new contract comes on the heels of his brother, Matt, suffering an injury after a botched fall at AEW's All Out. Hardy had to be sent to the hospital after his match with Sammy Guevara but was released earlier this month.