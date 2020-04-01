Skateboarding Fans Devastated After Jeff Grosso Dies at 51

The skateboarding world is in mourning right now as Jeff Grosso died on Tuesday at the age of 51. The cause of death has yet to be determined, but fans are still in a shock as one of the most legendary skaters is gone. Grosso made a name for himself in the 1980s and he was the host of the YouTube series Loveletters to Skateboarding, which began in 2011.

“Jeff went from number-one amateur to ’80s superstar to cautionary tale and back again,” Thrasher Magazine‘s Michael Burnett said. “His latest role as lovable curmudgeon, host of his own history-packed web series and keeper of skateboarding’s righteousness, unafraid to offend or annoy in his quest to educate, was by far his greatest – second only to being Oliver’s dad.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Jeff was a true skateboarder at his core, and a great wealth of entertainment, insight and valuable philosophy to a younger generation,” skateboarding legend Tony Hawk said. “I was lucky enough to skate with him over the last four decades and occasionally featured on his Vans’ Love Letters series. One of the last times we spoke, we talked about how ridiculous it is that we still get to do this for a living and that anyone even cares what we do or think in terms of skateboarding at our age.”

Here’s a look at fans paying tribute to Grosso.

Absolute Favorite

Jeff Grosso is my all time favorite pro skateboarder.



Beyond his singular skating, his words and actions off the board showed a deep and reverent love for skateboarding and skateboarders, an uncommon self-awareness, and a wit that was never used in service of cruelty. RIP. — Max Dubler 🏳️‍🌈🥑🛹 (@maxdubler) April 1, 2020

This fan is not happy as Grosso is his favorite skater. The reason Grosso was his favorite was the fact he was able to show his passion for the sport and the people that influenced him. This is clearly a tough loss for the community.

Love for the the Show

Two years ago I stumbled across loveletters to skateboarding. I was introduced to world of skateboarding led by Jeff Grosso. Jeff opened my eyes to the world and the true meaning and spirit of skateboarding. It’s not about being fucking Cool it’s about having fun. RIP GROSSO. pic.twitter.com/PYeA8NGhtH — David Bonilla (@daveflowerchild) April 1, 2020

Loveletters to Skateboarding was a favorite for this fan. He found the show two years ago and realized what the sport is all about. Grosso showed that in every episode and the series won’t be the same without him.

Love Everything About Him

RIP Jeff Grosso. He was a dad, deeply funny soul, & a chapter of skateboarding in & of himself. A few years ago, while writing a story, I got the chance to spend a few days with him, & he was both another dude in the van & someone who radiated the wisdom of all nine lives. Damn. — NoahGallagherShannon (@noahgshannon) April 1, 2020

This writer loved everything about Grosso as he was a father, a skateboarder, and just a great person to be around. He got an opportunity to spend some time with Grosso, and he was impressed by how intelligent and laid back Grosso was with him.

Thrasher Magazine

Rest in peace, Grosso. Jeff ALWAYS skated with style. His grinds were long, his backside airs were head-high and his handplants were stalled out and sadder than a funeral. He will be sorely, sorely missed. Our hearts go out to his family and many friends. https://t.co/5cWE2nEyGd pic.twitter.com/hrlPpOzkeY — Thrasher Magazine (@thrashermag) April 1, 2020

Thrasher Magazine has much respect for Grosso. One of the reasons he was big in the 1980s was the way he skated. During that time, skateboarding was becoming popular and Grosso was able to earn respect from people inside and outside the industry.

Going to Sting

Skateboarding lost a legend today. One of my all time heros, Jeff Grosso’s passion permeated everything he did. This one is gonna sting for a while. pic.twitter.com/aozDj5FZEH — Tyler, Heliod Sympathizer (@BasicLandBin) April 1, 2020

2020 has been a rough year and the loss of Grosso doesn’t make things easier. Like the passing of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, the death of Grosso is going to hurt for a long time.

Work Hard, Play Harder

You were my favorite skateboarder. You weren’t my favorite because you did this trick or that trick. You weren’t my favorite because you partied hard and and slammed harder. You were my favorite because you made skateboarding fun. #jeffgrosso pic.twitter.com/rZ7fPJ0Lut — Rad Radical 🌹 (@GetRadStayRad) April 1, 2020

This fan loved Grosso because of how he was able to perform as well as the way he partied. Grosso worked his butt off to be one of the top skaters in the world. As a result, he made sure he had a good time when he had the opportunity.

Thank You

The skateboarding world lost some edge today. RIP #jeffgrosso thank you for everything. — Ben Stoddard (@Dontsleepben) April 1, 2020

This fan just had two words to say to Grosso when he heard the news of his death. The skateboarding legend meant everything to the sport and skaters today will never forget the impact he made as he paved the way for them.