Jeff Foxworthy Shows His Support for the Georgia Bulldogs as SEC Season Finally Begins

The SEC has kicked off its football season, and fans were very happy. One notable celebrity who is excited about the start of SEC football is comedian Jeff Foxworthy as he recently showed his support for the Georgia Bulldogs. On Instagram, Foxworthy shared a photo of him wearing a Georgia shirt. And in the caption, Foxworthy showed his concern about the SEC not being able to play football this year.

"Didn't know if this day would ever get here this year. GO DAWGS!!" he wrote. Foxworthy might have not been too happy after seeing how the Bulldogs played in the early stages of their opener against Arkansas. After the first half, the Bulldogs, the No. 4 team in the country, were trailing Arkansas 7-5. However, the team made some halftime adjustments offensively and were able to come away with a 37-10 victory.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Foxworthy (@realjefffoxworthy) on Sep 26, 2020 at 12:41pm PDT

"Really sloppy first half.," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said to reporters after the game. "I thought I was in an extra-inning baseball game because it went forever. We weren’t scoring points that’s for certain. We’ve got a long way to go to get where we need to go. But I want to be positive about the second half and what the guys were able to do. We gave them a little energy, a little juice. I thought we were very stagnant with undisciplined penalties and, every time we had something going, we’d shoot ourselves in the foot. It was either 15-yard penalty, 10-yard penalty or a turnover. You can’t win football games doing those things."

One of the biggest question marks for the Bulldogs is the quarterback position. Redshirt freshman D'Wan Mathis started the game under center but couldn't get into a rhythm. It led to Stetson Bennett taking over, and that's when the offense was able to find some consistency.

“Coach Smart is bringing everybody in here to compete and he's trying to win a national championship," Bennett said. "If those guys coming in here give us the best chance to win a national championship, then that’s what we’re going to do. You just got to compete everyday with those guys."

Foxworthy is ready to see a team from the city of Atlanta or the state of Georgia win a title. The last time the Bulldogs won a national championship was in 1980. The last time a major pro sports team from Georgia won a championship was in 1995 when the Atlanta Braves took home the World Series.