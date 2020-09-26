SEC Football is Back, and Fans Can't Contain Themselves

Saturday afternoon, SEC fans sat down on the couch for a long day of college football. Teams such as the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs kicked off their season schedules after a long COVID-19-forced delay. Other conferences had started their slates of games in previous weeks, but the return of SEC football created a sense of normalcy for many viewers.

When these fans realized that the SEC was back, they proclaimed their excitement on social media. Several proclaimed that their favorite teams were going to go undefeated and win the College Football Playoff National Championship. Others simply talked about how their rivals would consistently struggle during the altered 2020 schedule. The games had not started when the fans began tweeting, but they still had an entertaining time talking trash and making bold proclamations.