SEC Football is Back, and Fans Can't Contain Themselves
Saturday afternoon, SEC fans sat down on the couch for a long day of college football. Teams such as the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs kicked off their season schedules after a long COVID-19-forced delay. Other conferences had started their slates of games in previous weeks, but the return of SEC football created a sense of normalcy for many viewers.
When these fans realized that the SEC was back, they proclaimed their excitement on social media. Several proclaimed that their favorite teams were going to go undefeated and win the College Football Playoff National Championship. Others simply talked about how their rivals would consistently struggle during the altered 2020 schedule. The games had not started when the fans began tweeting, but they still had an entertaining time talking trash and making bold proclamations.
GOOD MORNING EVERYONE
SEC FOOTBALL IS BACK pic.twitter.com/tRHwbJlbEz— Georgia Sports Now (@GASportsNow) September 26, 2020
THE FLORIDA GATORS BEGIN THEIR UNDEFEATED CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON TODAY.— Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) September 26, 2020
Auburn/Kentucky on the big TV.
Florida/Ole Miss on the MacBook.
SEC Football is really back.... Wow. A few months ago I lost hope.— BG The Plug 🔌⚡️ (@_notoriousBG) September 26, 2020
Finally SEC football is back. There is no better conference https://t.co/ryQhodvkKR— Lauren (@xLaurenAlyx) September 26, 2020
SEC Football is back baby 😤— Tre 𓅓⁶ (@Deantree3) September 26, 2020
Today’s the day, SEC football is BACK pic.twitter.com/JWyCKHcMp6— Kevin (@KC_Royalls) September 26, 2020
A QB passing to a QB, and now a weird targeting call on the first drive. The best and worst of college football. SEC is BACK.— Matt Randall (@mattrandall_) September 26, 2020
SEC football is back! Let’s go CATS! #bbn— Chris Young (@cyoung58) September 26, 2020
The SEC is back! Time for some LSU football #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/OQB6J4xcGU— 🇺🇸Mostly Peaceful Bobby D🇮🇹 (@BobbyDMAGA) September 26, 2020
SEC football being back is beautiful. #SEC #SECFootball— Luke (@Steeler2206) September 26, 2020
SEC football is being played. college football is truly back 🥳— JG (@JGraham11_) September 26, 2020
Oh, how happy I am that SEC football is back. Go Gators! 🐊— Sabrina Fonseca (@sabrinalfonseca) September 26, 2020
SEC football is back today!!! Go Gamecocks! #gamecocks https://t.co/0V4kd7Ui5X— Greg Lincoln (@MayorofTheVille) September 26, 2020
Sorry babe, I can’t make it to the delivery room for the birth of our first child because SEC football is back.— Jackson Edmundson (@edmundsonj3) September 26, 2020