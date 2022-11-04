Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z Reportedly Interested in Buying NFL Team

Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z could be owners of an NFL team soon. According to multiple outlets, Bezos, 58, is "looking into buying the Washington Commanders" after current owners Dan and Tanya Snyder announced they are exploring options to sell the team. PEOPLE reported that the Amazon founder is considering making the purchase "possibly in partnership" with Jay-Z, who previously owned a stake in the Brooklyn Nets.

Bezos has expressed interest in being an NFL owner for the last three years. He has a home in Washington D.C. and "has strong support within the league to eventually join their ranks," according to CBS Sports. Bezos's net worth is set at $115.6 billion, meaning it would make him NFL's richest owner if Washington sells to him. Bezos has also shown interest in owning the Phoenix Suns of the NBA, which led the Shaquille O'Neal not attempting to buy the team.

"Jeff said he wants it, and a couple of other heavy hitters said they want it," O'Neal said on The Big Podcast, per CNBC. "I'm not even going to put my name in the bucket on this one. I'm not," While Bezos and Jay-Z could be in the running to be owners of the Commanders, there are other groups interested. Other potential bidders are media mogul Byron Allen who came close to purchasing the Denver Broncos franchise before the Walton family won the bid.

It's been reported that the Snyders have received at least four phone calls from parties interested in purchasing the Commanders, according to Forbes. New ownership would mean the NFL wouldn't have to force the Snyders out due to the accusations of workplace misconduct. In a statement, the Commanders said: "The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL."

Dan Snyder purchased the franchise in 1999. And during his time with the franchise, he has been under fire for multiple issues including the team name. In 2020, Washington dropped the "Redskins" nickname and was called the "Washington Football Team" for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The team announced Commanders will be its new name for the 2022 season and beyond earlier this year.