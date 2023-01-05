Jaysin Strife, WWE-Featured Wrestler, Dead at 37

Jaysin Strife, a professional wrestler who competed in WWE, died last week after a "long" and "intense" health battle, according to his brother Jason Blodgett. He was 37 years old. The exact cause of death was not revealed, but Strife reportedly battle cancer before his death, according to ProWrestling.net.

"'They say every time a bell rings a Strife gets his wings…' today 12-29-22 @ 9:55 pm the world lost an icon," Blodgett wrote in the Facebook post, per The Sun. "After a long intense battle, he finally couldn't kick out anymore. His impact in and out of the ring has been felt by us all and the love shown is not lost on the family. Thank you all for your thoughts and kind words. But more importantly, your prayers.

"At the end, Nate gave his life to Christ giving our family the peace of knowing he's joining his beloved Grandma Pat… (The mint chip ice cream and cookies are waiting bro!). Thank you all for all your support… The Blodgetts (sic)." In his career, Strife (real name Nathan Blodgett) competed for a number of professional wrestling companies, including WWE and All Elite Wrestling (AEW). In November 2021, Strife appeared in AEW and competed in a match against Powerhouse Hobbs. In 2018, Strife was featured in WWE as he face Akira Tozawa on 205 Live.

In August, Strife confirmed that he had been hospitalized the previous month after "dealing with increasing back and leg pain for what seems like months." He then said, "Upon my admitting, and various tests being run, it was found that I am suffering from various infections and extremely advance vasculitis. My inflammation has accelerated to a very dangerous level and I'll be undergoing surgery this Friday to diffuse this ticking time bomb of an aneurysm inside my body."

There were many notable professional wrestling figures that paid tribute to Strife. Adam Pearce of WWE wrote on Twitter, "Godspeed, Jaysin Strife. Thank you for always doing it the right way. I never saw you treat anybody with anything other than respect, myself included. I'm glad that we met and worked together, and I'm so glad we got to catch up a couple of weeks ago. Rest well, my brother."

Former NWA star Nick Aldis added: "RIP. Nathan Blodgett aka Jaysin Strife. I arrived in Omaha with an opponent but left with a friend. My best to the Blodgett family. Cherish life."