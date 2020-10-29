Jay Cutler Endorses Donald Trump, Seconds Jack Nicklaus' Statement

✖

Jay Cutler is showing his support for Donald Trump. This week, the former NFL quarterback went to Instagram to repost what Trump shared on his page, which was golf legend Jack Nicklaus showing endorsing the President of the United State. In the caption, Cutler endorsed Trump and backed Nicklaus' statement.

"Never a doubt," Cutler wrote. The former Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins quarterback received a number of responses for the post and the caption. One fan wrote: "I can like you and also disagree with who you vote for. That's the great thing about who we used to be as a country - hopefully we get there again."

Trump appreciated Nicklaus' post by stating this is a great honor." Nicklaus, a six-time Masters champion, knew that people were not going to like his post, which is why he explained why he's endorsing Trump. "You might not like the way our President says or tweets some things - and trust me, I have told him that!" Nicklaus said in the post. "I have learned to look past that and focused on what he's tried to accomplish. This is not a personality contest; it's about patriotism, policies and the people they impact. His love for America and its citizens and putting his country first has come through loud and clear. How he has said it has not been important to me. What has been important are his actions."

At the end of Nicklaus' note, Nicklaus sent a message to the people who are undecided about who they want to vote for. "I am certain many of you have not made up your minds," Nicklaus stated. "But if we want to continue to have the opportunity to pursue the American Dream, and not evolve into the socialist America and have the government run your life, then I strongly recommend you considered Donald J. Trump for another 4 years. I have certainly have and have already cast my vote."

It looks like Nicklaus made a believer out of Cutler, who retired from the NFL after the 2017 season. He was drafted by the Broncos in 2006 but spent the majority of his career with the Bears (2009-2016). In his career, Cutler threw for 35,133 yards, 227 touchdowns and 160 interceptions. He reached the Pro Bowl in 2005 and was named as one of the 100 Greatest Bears of All-Time.