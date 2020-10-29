Donald Trump Reacts to Jack Nicklaus' Endorsement: 'Great Honor'

✖

Donald Trump is happy he's being endorsed by one of the greatest golfers of all-time. On Wednesday, Jack Nicklaus went to social media to announce his endorsement for the President with Election Day right around the corner. And when Trump saw the endorsement, he sent a message to Nicklaus.

"Jack, this is a Great Honor. Thank you!" Trump wrote on Instagram. Nicklaus and Trump got to know each other for the last three and a half years. And while Nicklaus knows the things that Trump says and tweets can rub people the wrong way, he believes that he has and will get the job done.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Oct 28, 2020 at 7:37pm PDT

"You might not like the way our President says or tweets some things - and trust me, I have told him that!" Nicklaus said in the post. "I have learned to look past that and focused on what he's tried to accomplish. This is not a personality contest; it's about patriotism, polices and the people they impact. His love for America and its citizens and putting his country first has come through loud and clear. How he has said it has not been important to me. What has been important are his actions."

Because of Trump's actions, he has taken a lot of criticism, and Nicklaus believes it's not fair. The six-time Masters champion noted that he's "disappointed at what he's had to put up with from many directions." Nicklaus also sent a message to the people who not sure who to vote for next week.

"I am certain many of you have not made up your minds," Nicklaus stated. But if we want to continue to have the opportunity to pursue the American Dream, and not evolve into the socialist America and have the government run your life, then I strongly recommend you considered Donald J. Trump for another 4 years. I have certainly have and have already cast my vote."

Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden are making one last push before Election Day. According to 270towin.com, Biden is projected to win the Presidential race with 290 electoral votes. However, there are a few states such as Florida, Georgia, Ohio and North Carolina that are considered toss-ups and could change the outcome of the election. In the 2016 Presidential race, Trump defeated Hilary Clinton with 304 electoral votes.