Jared Leto's UFC 264 Outfit Stirs up Chatter, Memes and Jokes
Jared Leto stole a bit of the attention around UFC 264. The 49-year-old actor and musician descended on the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, and made sure to dress to the nines. While the main focus of the night was the fights, including the headlining faceoff between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, Leto quickly became a topic of discussion among viewers.
The Thirty Seconds to Mars singer, whose recent Mars Island festival spawned cult jokes, popped up in the crowd during the night, with the most notable moment coming during the broadcast's roundup of stars in attendance. He appeared in the same package as singer Sia and TikTok influencer Addison Rae, but it was his outfit that got fans talking. The actor, who played The Joker in 2016 Suicide Squad, wore a low-cut black top paired with sunglasses and an ascot that was colored teal and white.
Leto's high fashion duds contrasted with the arguably low-brow status of an event where men and women are beating the hell out of one another in a cage. The look, which many just didn't understand, sparks all sorts of commentary, jokes and memes. However, some of Leto's fans did dig the look on its own, even though it felt out of place for the UFC event. Scroll through to see some of the best reactions to the viral 'fit.
"Jared Leto looks like he's about to sell a s—load of product at my mom's tupperware party in 1989," one Twitter user wrote. Another person tweeted, "I loved him as the villain in that one episode of Johnny Quest."
"Damn Jared Leto look like he plays jazz flute after a few wine coolers," a third onlooker tweeted, with another person writing, "Jared Leto looks like Fred from Scooby Doo after he found out what microbrews are."
"Jared Leto looks like he's about to explain an awesome new job opportunity where you can work from home part-time selling essential oils making $100,000 a year," another person quipped.
However, not all the takes were neagatives. Some of Leto's fans loved the high fashion look, with the Requiem for a Dream and Dallas Buyers Club actor garnering compliments for confidently pulling off the look. As one person tweeted, "Jared Leto (is) bringing an entire truckload of vibe to #UFC264."
A second person wrote, "Good for him for expressing his fashion and personality. More people should feel comfortable showing the world who they truly are…" A third wrote, "He nailed it lol people losing their shit over this and I am here for it!!"
Yet another person wrote, "Jared Leto lookin like a bad bitch at the fights." With another fan tweeting, "Jared Leto making some bruh's uncomfortable and I'm here for it."