Jared Leto's UFC 264 Outfit Stirs up Chatter, Memes and Jokes

Jared Leto stole a bit of the attention around UFC 264. The 49-year-old actor and musician descended on the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, and made sure to dress to the nines. While the main focus of the night was the fights, including the headlining faceoff between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, Leto quickly became a topic of discussion among viewers.

The Thirty Seconds to Mars singer, whose recent Mars Island festival spawned cult jokes, popped up in the crowd during the night, with the most notable moment coming during the broadcast's roundup of stars in attendance. He appeared in the same package as singer Sia and TikTok influencer Addison Rae, but it was his outfit that got fans talking. The actor, who played The Joker in 2016 Suicide Squad, wore a low-cut black top paired with sunglasses and an ascot that was colored teal and white.

(Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images)

Leto's high fashion duds contrasted with the arguably low-brow status of an event where men and women are beating the hell out of one another in a cage. The look, which many just didn't understand, sparks all sorts of commentary, jokes and memes. However, some of Leto's fans did dig the look on its own, even though it felt out of place for the UFC event. Scroll through to see some of the best reactions to the viral 'fit.