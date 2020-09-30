✖

Jake Gyllenhaal will be reuniting with Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua in a new film that will be distributed by Netflix. According to Deadline, Gyllenhaal will star in The Guilty while Fuqua will direct. The film is based on the Danish drama Den Skyldige, which was directed by Gustav Moller.

"I couldn't be more excited to work with Antoine again," Gyllenhaal said to Deadline. "Our time together on Southpaw was one of the great artistic experiences of my career, and I cannot wait to be back on set with him again. The Guilty is a special story, and one that we all feel very close to."

The Guilty takes place over a course of one morning in a 911 dispatch call center. Gyllenhaal plays Joe Bayler, a 911 call operator who tries to save a caller in danger. However, Bayler discovers that nothing is as it seems, and the only way out is facing the truth. Gyllenhaal will also produce the film with his Nine Stories partner Riva Marker and Fuqua. Netflix acquired the rights to the movie in a $30 million deal. This comes on the heels of Netflix picking up the new Halle Berry film Bruised.

Southpaw was released in 2015, and Gyllenhaal starred as Billy "The Great" Hope, an undefeated pro boxer whose life is turned upside when his wife dies in his arms after being shot by a rival boxer's brother. Billy spirals out of control and it leads to him being suspended for a year while losing his home and daughter. Southpaw also features Rachel McAdams, Forest Whitaker, and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.

"He took a couple shots to the jaw here and there," Fuqua said in a 2015 interview with Vanity Fair talking about Gyllenhaal boxing in Southpaw. But he would keep going. To Jake’s credit, he’s a tough guy. But I would have to stop it, just to make sure. I could see he was in pain. He'd be like, 'Nah, I'm O.K.!' And I'd be, 'No, we've got to check you out. 'We've got a whole movie to shoot.'" The Guilty will start shooting in November in Los Angeles following sanitation and safety protocols. Gyllenhaal is coming off a turn as Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which was released last year. Fuqua will shoot The Guilty before working on the Apple TV+ film Emanicaption, which will star Will Smith.