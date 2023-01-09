Aaron Rodgers Mocked by NFL Rivals' Supporters After Missing Playoffs
All the Green Bay Packers needed to do is to win on Sunday against the Detroit Lions to clinch a spot in the playoffs. But star quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a costly interception in the fourth quarter which led to the Packers losing to the Lions and missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season.
"It's unfortunate to be in that situation, and I don't think any of us felt that we were going to be in that situation," Packers receiver Randall Cobb said, per the team's official website. "Obviously, we planned on winning, we thought we would win, and we just didn't play our best game tonight."
This is only the fourth time the Packers won't play in the postseason since Rogers took over as the starting quarterback in 2008. And with the Packers finishing 8-9 on the year, this is also the fourth losing season for Rodgers. It's clear the 2022 season was a disappointment for the Packers after winning 13 games in each of the last three seasons. And Rodgers threw 12 interceptions this year, the most he's thrown since 2010 (11). Here's a look at NFL fans attacking Rodgers for missing the playoffs.
Dancing in the Street
Everyone watching Aaron Rodgers miss the playoffs: pic.twitter.com/jDSdH4dqm2— Justin (@Justin_14P) January 9, 2023
One fan wrote: "My favorite yearly tradition is watching GB choke prime QB years away."prevnext
Big Cat
#1 Pick for the Bears
Aaron Rodgers misses the playoffs
Have a day @BarstoolBigCatJanuary 9, 2023
Another person wrote: "They have more #1 picks in their history than they do Super Bowls, sorry franchise."prevnext
Research
i guess aaron rodgers did his own research on how to get into the playoffs— claire de lune (@ClaireMPLS) January 9, 2023
Another person mocked Rodgers by saying: "'No, I never said I was in the playoffs. I just said I was headed to the playoffs. I was asked a question and I answered it honestly. There was no lie told. I'm going to a playoff game as a fan. That's the truth. next week. probably. maybe. Now can we let this drop?'"prevnext
Immunized
Aaron Rodgers has been immunized from the playoffs— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 9, 2023
This person tweeted: "For all you Rodgers apologists please stop ever comparing him to Tom Brady please."prevnext
Lions Beat Him Twice
Aaron Rodgers didn't want to give the Detroit Lions credit when they beat him earlier this season. So they went into his house, kicked his butt again and ended his playoff hopes.
Oh yeah, and his last throw of the season was an interception.— Derick Hutchinson (@Derick_Hutch) January 9, 2023
One Twitter user said: "Not only ended his playoff hopes, may have ended his career as a Packer. Would not shock me if he is traded or retires in the offseason."prevnext
Early Playoff Mode
Aaron Rodgers saw it was January and obviously thought he was in the playoffs.— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) January 9, 2023
One fan said: "Rodgers is great but comes up crappy at the worst possible time every time. The Jordan Love era is coming."prevnext
From the NFC North
Lions, Vikings, and Bears fans watching Aaron Rodgers choke with a playoff appearance on the line: pic.twitter.com/AYND46ld1f— Gnarls Hamilton 🟩🟣 Kang Variant #8184 (@MillyBeamen) January 9, 2023
And this Twitter user said: "The Seahawks are going to the playoffs, and Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers aren't."prev