Aaron Rodgers Mocked by NFL Rivals' Supporters After Missing Playoffs

By Brian Jones

All the Green Bay Packers needed to do is to win on Sunday against the Detroit Lions to clinch a spot in the playoffs. But star quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a costly interception in the fourth quarter which led to the Packers losing to the Lions and missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season. 

"It's unfortunate to be in that situation, and I don't think any of us felt that we were going to be in that situation," Packers receiver Randall Cobb said, per the team's official website. "Obviously, we planned on winning, we thought we would win, and we just didn't play our best game tonight."  

This is only the fourth time the Packers won't play in the postseason since Rogers took over as the starting quarterback in 2008. And with the Packers finishing 8-9 on the year, this is also the fourth losing season for Rodgers. It's clear the 2022 season was a disappointment for the Packers after winning 13 games in each of the last three seasons. And Rodgers threw 12 interceptions this year, the most he's thrown since 2010 (11). Here's a look at NFL fans attacking Rodgers for missing the playoffs.

Dancing in the Street

One fan wrote: "My favorite yearly tradition is watching GB choke prime QB years away."

Big Cat

Another person wrote: "They have more #1 picks in their history than they do Super Bowls, sorry franchise."

Research

Another person mocked Rodgers by saying: "'No, I never said I was in the playoffs. I just said I was headed to the playoffs. I was asked a question and I answered it honestly. There was no lie told. I'm going to a playoff game as a fan. That's the truth. next week. probably. maybe. Now can we let this drop?'"

Immunized

This person tweeted: "For all you Rodgers apologists please stop ever comparing him to Tom Brady please."

Lions Beat Him Twice

One Twitter user said: "Not only ended his playoff hopes, may have ended his career as a Packer. Would not shock me if he is traded or retires in the offseason."

Early Playoff Mode

One fan said: "Rodgers is great but comes up crappy at the worst possible time every time. The Jordan Love era is coming."

From the NFC North

And this Twitter user said: "The Seahawks are going to the playoffs, and Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers aren't."

