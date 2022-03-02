Hulk Hogan Announces New Girlfriend as He Says He’s Divorced From Jennifer McDaniel

Hulk Hogan has some major news to share about his relationship status. Not only did Hogan reveal his separation from ex-wife Jennifer McDaniel, but he also shared that he has a new girlfriend in his life. On Twitter, Hogan told his fans that he was “officially divorced” from McDaniel and that he subsequently moved on with his new girlfriend, Sky.

Hogan’s second divorce may come as a bit of a surprise, especially as it reportedly occurred months ago. TMZ reported that Hogan filed for divorce in October 2021. While the exact date hasn’t been revealed, Hogan and McDaniel’s divorce was reportedly finalized in 2021. Since then, the former WWE star has been spotted with Sky, hanging out at bars and doing karaoke together around Clearwater, Florida on a number of occasions.

https://twitter.com/HulkHogan/status/1498369109704204288

Hogan released a statement on Twitter about the relationship news. He clarified that Sky is the woman who has been seen in various social media posts that he’s made. The Hogan Knows Best star also explained that he is “officially divorced” and thought that the news was public knowledge. Hogan and McDaniel wed in 2010, about a year after the former wrestler divorced his first wife, Linda Hogan.

Hogan and Linda, who share adult children Brooke and Nick, experienced a tumultuous breakup. Linda alleged that her former husband was abusive during the course of their marriage. She claimed while on the Today Show in 2011 that she thought that Hogan was going to “kill” her and alleged that he was physically abusive on a number of occasions, per TMZ. At one point, she was asked whether Hogan felt remorseful for what allegedly went down and she replied, “He did not feel remorse — and to this day he’s never apologized for any of his actions.”

Hogan adamantly denied his ex’s claims. He even stated that her allegation of abuse was a “cold, blatant lie.” Hogan said that there was “no reason” for him to defend himself in light of the claims, calling Linda a “non-issue” who was “still riding on the Hulk Hogan name.” The former wrestler also said that his ex was one of the many individuals who was trying to exploit him, adding, “Just take her and put her in the same category with the Iron Sheik and the Ultimate Warrior. They all belong together.”