How WWE Honored Scott Hall During Monday Night’s ‘Raw’

Scott Hall died at the age of 63 on Monday, and WWE spent time paying tribute to the Hall of Famer on WWE Raw. At the beginning of the show, Kevin Owens came out to cut a promo and started by saying “Hey Yo,” which is how Hall started off his promos. Later in the show, Damian Priest took on Finn Balor and did Hall’s finishing move, the Razor’s Edge, on him. And toward the end of the show, WWE released a video that features Hall’s best moments in WWE and WCW.

“WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away,” WWE said in a statement. “A hugely influential Superstar, Hall began his career in 1984, performing with various organizations across the country before joining World Championship Wrestling in 1991 as The Diamond Studd. In 1992, Hall signed with WWE and introduced fans all over the world to the character of Razor Ramon, becoming a four-time Intercontinental Champion and one of the most enduring personas of WWE’s “New Generation.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1503523106362691591?s=20&t=lag_QsgfyqNEHaZ8zLpN7A

While Hall was in WWE, he competed in the first ladder matches with Shawn Michaels, which are considered classics by fans. In 1996, Hall joined WCW again to team up with Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan to launch nWo. The group helped launch the Monday Night Wars between WCW and WWE. After Hall retired from wrestling, he was inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014 as Razor Ramon and again in 2020 as a member of the nWo.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1503526888551108624?s=20&t=aDBwCPLfOMS8qPntZdqVmA

Hall suffered three heart attacks Saturday night. The medical issues seemed from his recent hip replacement, and Hall was taken off life support on Monday. On Monday morning, Nash revealed that Hall was going to be taken off life support when the family got together.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1503560465347227648?s=20&t=jZW82Aq6L2MKQjxMb6serg

“I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else,” Nash wrote on Instagram. “My heart is broken and I’m so very fucking sad. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present. I’ve been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and I him. When we jumped to WCW we didn’t care who liked or hated us.”