How to Watch NCAA March Madness in 2023: College Basketball's Biggest Month

Ready for everyone's favorite basketball tournament? It's March Madness 2023, and if you want to catch every single college basketball game this month, you can. There's a lot to follow, but we'll keep it easy by telling you where to watch each and every single game.

What you need to watch 2023 March Madness:

This month, a total of 68 teams will play 67 games throughout the entire country. Both men's college basketball teams and women's college basketball teams will face off during the NCAA tournament.

We'll start with Selection Sunday on March 12, where the bracket and field will be revealed. You can watch the men's basketball announcements during the selection show at 6 p.m. ET on CBS and the women's basketball announcements at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. But if you don't have cable television, can you still watch these games? Yes, you can. And we'll tell you how.

What's the March Madness schedule for 2023?

Both the men's and women's brackets will be revealed on Sunday, Mar 12. Men's brackets will be revealed first, starting at 6 p.m. ET over on CBS, and the women's selections will follow, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

You can stream men's Selection Sunday on Paramount+.

2023 March Madness schedule (Men's):

Mar. 12: Selection Sunday

Mar. 14-15: First Four

Mar. 16-17: First Round

Mar. 18-19: Second Round

Mar. 23-24: Sweet 16

Mar. 25-26: Elite Eight

Apr. 1: Final Four

Apr. 3: NCAA Championship Game

2023 March Madness schedule (Women's):

Mar. 15-16: First Four

Mar. 17-18: First Round

Mar. 19-20: Second Round

Mar. 24-25: Sweet 16

Mar. 26-27: Elite Eight

Mar. 31: Final Four

Apr. 2: Women's NCAA Championship Game

Who is playing in NCAA March Madness 2023?

There will be 68 Division I college basketball teams playing in this year's NCAA March Madness tournament. The participating teams will be finalized on Selection Sunday, Mar. 12.

2023 March Madness brackets

Check back here after Selection Sunday to find out the final brackets for both the Men's and Women's March Madness tournaments and find out when your favorite team is playing in the college basketball game.

