How NASCAR Is Dealing With the Risks of Racing During the Coronavirus Pandemic

NASCAR resumes on Sunday, but the sport is making some major adjustments to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. The Real Heroes 400 will go on at Darlington Raceway on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET — the first official NASCAR race since March 8. NASCAR said it "has a plan in place to minimize any risks associated with the virus." Like most sports organizations, NASCAR shut down its season indefinitely when the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. Over two months later, however, it is one of the first to be back on, with races scheduled through June 21. NASCAR president Steve Phelps appeared on The TODAY Show on Saturday, saying: "I don't foresee any further shutdown for us. There are all kinds of different scenario plannings that we've done for both ourselves, our own officials, as well as the race teams, productions people. It takes a village to put on a NASCAR race, but it'll be a smaller village." NASCAR will restart its racing season Sunday without fans in the stands for the first time. NASCAR president @stevephelps joins @kwelkernbc and @PeterAlexander to explain how drivers and staff are getting back to the speedway. pic.twitter.com/a9jShq64cV — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 16, 2020 Many fans are curious about the particulars of this planning, and whether it will effect their enjoyment of the races at all. At the time of this writing, the U.S. has 1.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 89,498 deaths, with that number projected to continue rising in the coming months. This has some fans wondering if it is worth it to resume NASCAR given the inherent risks of any gathering right now. Officials in the sports seem to think so, though not everyone agrees. Critics of the NASCAR plan for resuming races say that there is not enough protection in place, and that the sport should at least be offering testing on site to essential personal. Here is a look at how NASCAR plans to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Testing (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images, Getty) Many critics' biggest issue with NASCAR's coronavirus plan is that it does not include on-site testing for drivers or other personnel. Reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Busch said their would be tests earlier this week, according to For the Win, but now claims he misspoke. NASCAR vice president of racing operations John Bobo pointed out that "tests remain in short supply" and "getting results can take two to three days. Really those tests should be targeted for people most in need." Still, some critics say that if NASCAR can't provide tests for everyone, it should not be opening in the first place.

Mandatory PPE & Fines NASCAR is requiring everyone on site for its upcoming races to wear certain personal protective equipment, including face masks. They will be expected to keep these on throughout the eentire day, and team members can reportedly be fined up to $50,000 for breaking these rules.

Screenings (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Team members will also be subjected to periodic health screenings throughout the day. At the very least, these will include temperature checks as people enter and leave the venues. Drivers in particular will be examined by medical professionals to see if they are fit to compete, with tests of their heart rate and pulse oxygenation, according to Fox Sports. Again, critics are not impressed by this measure in many cases. One of the defining problems with COVID-19 is that people can carry it for up to two weeks with no symptoms, and be contagious the entire time. This is a big part of the reason the virus has spread so quickly, and a big part of the danger of reopening public spaces.

No Qualifying or Practice Races; One-Day Shows NASCAR is limiting team members' exposure to one another by minimizing the events in general as well. There will be no qualifying or practice races in the upcoming schedule, except for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte, according to a report by For The Win.

Social Distancing & Personell Limits (Photo: NBC) While they are in the venues, team members will be expected to observe social distancing as well. Everyone will maintain six feet of distance between themselves and other people, and will return to their motorhomes when they are not needed. NASCAR is even encouraging teams to limit contact with each other, keeping pit crews and other team members at a safe distance whenever possible. "With the way it's gonna go on Sunday, I'm gonna get to the race track that morning, sit in my motorhome, and then when it's time to go out there, I'm walking right to my car," Ryan Blaney told reporters this week. "And when I'm done, I'm walking right back. There's gonna be really limited contact."

Team roster will reportedly be limited to 16 people per car, including the driver, the crew chief, the team owner and the spotter.

No Fans Of course, one of the most striking adaptations NASCAR is making to the pandemic is the lack of fans in the stands. There will be no fans in attendance throughout the remainder of the NASCAR season, and the sport is imposing "strict limits" on who can be on-site in general. "If you think about a normal NASCAR race, we have between 2,000 and 2,500 people who will be part of putting a race on," Phelps said on The TODAY Show on Saturday. "That number will be down to about 900. There's a footprint that is there. Only essential personnel will be allowed to be in the footprint. I am not essential personnel; I will not be in the footprint."