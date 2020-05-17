NASCAR: Joey Logano Gives Sneek Peek Inside His RV as He Eagerly Awaits 'Real Heroes 400' Race

✖

NASCAR is officially set to return on Sunday with its Real Heroes 400 race. In advance of this return, drivers like Joey Logano are busy preparing to get right back into the action. On Sunday, shortly before the race is set to commence in South Carolina, Logano gave fans a look at how he's preparing for NASCAR's grand return.

On Twitter, Logano posted a video of the inside of his RV. He told his fans, "I may be a little early down here today, but I wanted to make sure I had all my stuff ready." The driver then showcased his helmet, fire suit, and a plethora of other safety gear. Judging by the looks of it, Logano is definitely ready to get behind the wheel once again. At the end of the video, he even expressed his excitement by saying, "We're racing today — can you believe it? Finally!"

Laying out everything like the first day of school #NASCARisBack pic.twitter.com/X15Qfe4nXG — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) May 17, 2020

Logano isn't the only one who's excited for NASCAR's return. In early May, when the news was first announced, fans went wild over the fact that the sport will return after taking a two-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the beginning of the month, NASCAR announced that they would be holding a race on Sunday, May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. This race will kick off a series of seven other races that will all take place within an 11-day span. After the race at Darlington Raceway, NASCAR will head to Charlotte Motor Speedway for four more races. But, beyond the races scheduled for May, there have been no other NASCAR events announced.

"NASCAR and its teams are eager and excited to return to racing, and have great respect for the responsibility that comes with a return to competition," NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer Steve O'Donnell said in a statement. He went on to express that the organization will make sure that proper safety measures are implemented, as this race comes amidst the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the world. "NASCAR will return in an environment that will ensure the safety of our competitors, officials and all those in the local community. We thank local, state and federal officials and medical experts, as well as everyone in the industry, for the unprecedented support in our return to racing, and we look forward to joining our passionate fans in watching cars return to the track."