NASCAR Returns Tomorrow, and Fans Can't Contain Themselves
The 2020 Cup Series season will officially resume on Sunday with the Real Heroes 400. The racing teams will head to Darlington Raceway and take part in a 400.2-mile event. The action begins at 3:30 p.m. ET, which has sparked considerable excitement among racing fans.
The NASCAR season has been on-hold since the organization announced in mid-March that several races would be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Racing stopped for 10 weeks and led to the virtual Pro Invitational Series. This event on the "iRacing" video game platform was considered to be a success by drivers and fans alike, but they yearned for real stock car action. Now their patience will be rewarded with Sunday's event.
NASCAR fans woke up on Saturday full of excitement. They were fired up about racing coming back and were counting down the hours until the green flag waves. Many made predictions about who will end up in victory lane and whether or not driver Joey Logano will win his third race of the season.
