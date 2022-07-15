Houston Texans Make Big Move Against Accusers Alleging Misconduct Against Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans have made a big move against the 30 women who made or intended to make claims against the team related to Deshaun Watson's alleged sexual misconduct. According to Tony Buzbee, the attorney who represents all 30 women, the Texans have settled all claims and intended claims against them. Watson was sued by 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions in 2020 and early 2021 when he played for the Texans. One of the women sued the Texans alleging the team enabled his behavior. That lawsuit is now settled along with the 29 lawsuits that had not been filed against the team, per USA Today.

"I will have no further comment on the allegations or the Texans' role, other than to say that there is a marked contrast in the way in which the Texans addressed these allegations, and the way in which Watson's team has done so," Buzbee said, per TMZ Sports. Shortly after Buzbee announced the news, the Texans confirmed they settled with the 30 women.

"We were shocked and deeply saddened when we first learned of the allegations against our then franchise quarterback in March 2021," a statement from the Texans' Janice McNair and Hannah and Cal McNair said Friday. "Although our organization did not have any knowledge of Deshaun Watson's alleged misconduct, we have intentionally chosen to resolve this matter amicably. This is not an admission of any wrongdoing, but instead a clear stand against any form of sexual assault and misconduct. We hope that today's resolution will provide some form of closure to the parties involved, our fans and the Houston community at large."

Watson was traded to the Cleveland Browns earlier this year and settled 20 of the 24 lawsuits against him. He has never been arrested or charged but the NFL could suspend him for violating the league's personal conduct policy. When Watson joined the Browns in March, he shared his thoughts on the allegations.

"I understand these allegations are serious. I never assaulted any woman. I've never disrespected any woman. I was raised to be genuine and to respect everyone around me," Watson said. "I've never done the things that these people are alleging."