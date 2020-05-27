Hana Kimura's Fans Still Shocked Over Her Death

Professional wrestler and reality star Hana Kimura died on Friday at the age of 22 following cyberbullying incidents. The Joto Metropolitan Police Department said that she took her own life while media outlet Sponichi Annex said she ingested hydrogen sulfide. In the days since her death, Japanese officials have confirmed they will be discussing cyberbullying laws. Additionally, Fuji Television announced the cancellation of the reality show Terrace House: Tokyo.

Kimura died on Friday, but many wrestling fans are still expressing shock over the incident. They have made several comments on social media about bullying and its impact on targets. Considering that Kimura was only 22 years old, the fans previously expected a long career in the ring. Her death changed the situation, and now many Twitter users are trying to prevent future tragic incidents while simultaneously paying tribute to Kimura.