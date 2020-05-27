Hana Kimura's Fans Still Shocked Over Her Death
Professional wrestler and reality star Hana Kimura died on Friday at the age of 22 following cyberbullying incidents. The Joto Metropolitan Police Department said that she took her own life while media outlet Sponichi Annex said she ingested hydrogen sulfide. In the days since her death, Japanese officials have confirmed they will be discussing cyberbullying laws. Additionally, Fuji Television announced the cancellation of the reality show Terrace House: Tokyo.
Kimura died on Friday, but many wrestling fans are still expressing shock over the incident. They have made several comments on social media about bullying and its impact on targets. Considering that Kimura was only 22 years old, the fans previously expected a long career in the ring. Her death changed the situation, and now many Twitter users are trying to prevent future tragic incidents while simultaneously paying tribute to Kimura.
I started watching Terrace House: Tokyo episodes strictly because of Hana Kimura. She was so beautiful and bright. I'll never understand why people are so hateful and mean towards people they've never met.. rest peacefully Hana.— Ozi Lynn (@wozioz) May 27, 2020
Literally terrace house 2019-2020 IS THE BEST REALITY SHOW EVER. I CRY 😭. #HanaKimura— briyonccee (@Brisamuahloves) May 27, 2020
Day 43 Hana Kimura #OneYearDivas
Share your Fav Pic or Gif Hana— LittleMissBliss (@TwistedBliss88) May 27, 2020
RIP we miss you 😢#StopBullying pic.twitter.com/qycGZ4A5yZ
Sad to see that Terrace House's future is in jeopardy, but following the sad death of Hana Kimura cancelling the current series is the right call - something a gross British reality show I need not name could seriously learn from— Tom Besley (@tembezzler) May 27, 2020
Hana Kimura :Stop Cyber-Bullying pic.twitter.com/flb7vEOh6v— DJ-Wazzup (@flyingelfbooks) May 27, 2020
Grandmother wanted me to take pictures of some of her flowers for her. So I did.
Also Wrestling fans to pay tribute to the life of Hana Kimura are posting pictures of flowers, so I post these. #FlowersForHana pic.twitter.com/iVTLT31nm3— Eric Sturrock (@EricSturrock) May 27, 2020
wow so nice rip to hana kimura never met her i can tell by the tributes from people that got to know her she was as nice as a human being can be— Diego Garcia (@toluca1917) May 27, 2020
I have to say this, it is pretty sad how people take joy in joking about Hana Kimura's death, this is why they will always remain sad people, #RIPHanaKimura, you deserve better than this.— aaron rigodon (@outkastace) May 27, 2020
Recently, Japanese pro wrestler Hana Kimura was the victim of undeserved online harassment, and took her own life at the age of 22. I drew this as a sort of tribute to her. I had a friend who was deeply hurt by her passing, so this is just as much for him as it is for her. pic.twitter.com/dEartrjhn9— 🔞Biggest Gal🔞 (@LoveMyTarantula) May 27, 2020
Alright so, in probably June, I'll be doing a special stream in honor of Hana Kimura called "Battle of The Flowers". It will be a Fire Pro Wrestling tournament, with a ton of the best female wrestlers in the world as a memorial tournament. #RIPHanaKimura— D🌸UG (@DougWingedAngel) May 27, 2020
Look how much fun Hana Kimura had with her peers. #MentalHealthAwareness #HanaKimura #RIPHanaKimura 💔 https://t.co/o6bRFpD7Id— Jaime Corretjer (@jaime_corretjer) May 27, 2020
Hana was 22 years old. She took her life because you people need your reassurance by teaming up and bullying folks on social media.
No one deserves to take their own life. She was such a soft, caring soul that cannot be replaced.#HanaKimura— 🌱🖤Stay💛Well🖤🌱 (@AlwaysChaoticx) May 27, 2020
My heart breaks. As an avid Terrace House Fan, I've gotten to know #HanaKimura 's innocent and sweet side. It's so tragic that sticks and stones may break bones, but words do hurt. Truly undeserving. Please put a stop to cyberbullying #RIPHanaKimurahttps://t.co/5Oq1VLerIy— Robert Deng (@Bobatious) May 27, 2020
if you're still reeling from Hana Kimura news, I'd suggest watching #Chocopro/@gatohmove and the latest #BJW show. Both have been a nice distraction.
dm's are open if anyone is still feeling down. I can relate and i'm open to hear your thoughts.— 🚔Cop Kasai🚔 (@CopKasai) May 27, 2020