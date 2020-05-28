Hana Kimura: What to Know About Her Wrestling Career

Hana Kimura died by suicide this week, which shocked the entire wrestling world. She was only 22 years old when she died and was one of the rising pro wrestling stars in Japan. WWE star Kairi Sane tried to save her life, attempting to call someone to check on her. Kimura sent out a number of concerning tweets, including one which said goodbye. Sane saw the tweets and tired to call anyone in the area, which was challenging since it was the middle of the night in Japan.

Kimura never wrestled in the U.S full-time., but based on her career, she was on her way to having a lot of success, which could have led to her signing a deal with WWE or AEW down the road. Her popularity in wrestling helped her land the Netflix series Terrace House: Tokyo. Production for the latest season has been canceled due to Kimura's death. Scroll down to find out more about Kimura's wrestling career.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.