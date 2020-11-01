Halloween: Ciara and Russell Wilson Channel Janet Jackson's Duet With Busta Rhymes, and Fans Love It

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and musician, Ciara, stunned fans on Halloween with their extravagant costumes. They channeled Janet Jackson and Busta Rhymes with 1998-inspired outfits. They then recreated the song, "What's It Gonna Be," also releasing a video to further provide an enjoyable viewing experience. The power couple continued their long-running tradition of channeling heavy-hitters from music history. When the fans saw the extravagant outfits, they immediately headed to social media in order to make comments. Many praised the pair for their continued dedication to the holiday, as well as each other. Some fans took a different approach and made jokes about the outfits and Wilson's hair. The comments continued on Saturday and into November as more and more people saw the outfits and the music video.

Nice union, they have fun together. That's an Ozzie and Ruby relationship they have going on. One of my favorite couples if not thee best!👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 — Omatic7jo (@omatic7jo) November 1, 2020 Hahaha....At first I thought Russ was Alfonso Ribeiro. I was waiting for the Carlton dance at the end. — Jurel H (@jurel_h) October 31, 2020 There are several power couples that entertain fans on a regular basis. Some are supporters of Pink and Carey Hart while others cheer for Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher. Russell Wilson and Ciara are at the top of the list for several people, and they loudly voiced this opinion on social media after watching the video.

I love it!!! Y'all looked like you were having a ball. Forget the haters on here and continue to do you because they're just jealous — Ursula Oulds (@msugod) November 1, 2020 I think its cute! stop hating on them they are a married couple who love one another just having fun!! — Beewise2 (@Beewise21) November 1, 2020 There were many people on Twitter that were unhappy to see the video and the extravagant costumes. Many proclaimed that Wilson has "lost it" after marrying Ciara. However, this was not a universal opinion. Several others proclaimed that the power couple is just having fun and that they should continue.

Grow your hair out Russ. Dreads looks good on you. — Kirk Harbaugh (@KirkHarbaughTTS) October 31, 2020 😫😫😫😫😫Rusta😫😫😫😫 pic.twitter.com/js6WOo0HpL — A.Bee.Jae (@bzzzlikeABee) November 1, 2020 Is it time for Wilson to change his brand? He previously sparked jokes with his nickname of "Mr. Unlimited," but now many fans want to see some more changes. They called for the quarterback to grow out his hair and change his name to "Rusta," a combination of Russell and Busta. The fans don't know whether this will happen, but they expressed a desire to see the change in the near future.

He would love to see a HUSBAND AND WIFE in love leaving no room for temptation — VirtuousVirgo (@Godsgreat12) November 1, 2020 How is it not? They're a lawfully wedded couple, and Russ is just helping his wife with her career. — Alex Millar (@FearlessAlexRVP) October 31, 2020 When Wilson and Ciara posted the video on social media, plenty of discussions started in the comments. Some fans proclaimed that Wilson was not acting "religiously" while others responded with a different opinion. They said that Wilson and Ciara are allowed to dress up in 90s-era costumes and dance all they want due to being married.

This is cute and I love it!!! But I can't help but laugh at Uncle Russ, looking like a Jackson 5 member lmao — Key_unlockd (@KeyUnlockd) October 31, 2020 Love this! You two are just so good!! So much creative fun together! Rocked with your costumes! 😎😍😍❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥 — jacq (@jacq17761740) November 1, 2020 There were several discussions that took place on social media when the power couple posted photos of their costumes. Many made jokes about the Seahawks' QB and his hairstyle, but a large majority simply expressed excitement. They proclaimed that the costumes were downright phenomenal.

Y'all are killing the Halloween game!!! — Kimberly C (@BigKim41) October 31, 2020 Nobody stood a chance this year!! — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) October 31, 2020 Every single year, Ciara and Wilson draw attention on Halloween. They partner to create extravagant group costumes, many of which reference musical history. They stunned in 2019 by recreating a photo of Jay-Z and Beyonce and continued the trend in 2020. The fans saw the Jackson-Rhymes outfits and proclaimed that the two had topped themselves once again. Others simply declared that there was no one that can compete with Wilson and Ciara when it comes to creating wild outfits.