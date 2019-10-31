Russell Wilson and Ciara Reveal Jay-Z and Beyonce Halloween Costumes

Russell Wilson and Ciara are more than ready for Halloween. On Wednesday, the couple revealed their latest Halloween costumes on Instagram, which is them dressed up as another power couple, Jay-Z and Beyonce. On Ciara’s Instagram page she posted her and Wilson re-creating Jay-Z and Beyonce’s video to the song Apes—.

Fans loved Wilson’s and Ciara’s Halloween costumes based on what they had to say in the comments section. One fan wrote, “You guys literally PULLED IT OFF! You win,” while another added, “Literally Adorable and dope at the same time.”

More fans showed their support for the Seattle Seahawks quarterback and R&B singer with one fan saying, “My fav couple! CiCi and Russ! Y’all did that.” Another fan wrote, “[Oh my God] I feel like this is really the real thing I was watching. Tho Cici have always kinda looked like Bey!”

Wilson and Ciara have every reason to celebrate because it has been a very good year. Back in May, Ciara released her seventh studio album called Beauty Marks and it has been streamed over 100 million times. Wilson is considered a candidate to win the MVP this NFL season as he has thrown for 17 touchdowns and one interception in eight games while leading the Seahawks to a 6-2 record.

But the biggest move the couple has made was investing in Major League Soccer. Back in August, the Seattle Sounders announced Wilson and Ciara have joined their investment group along with 10 other families that have Seattle roots.

“Today we begin another chapter in the story of Seattle Sounders FC, this proud club that means so much to so many people,” said Sounders FC Majority Owner Adrian Hanauer on the team’s official site at the time. “We are doubling down on this community and growing our local roots even deeper. Sounders FC was born right here in Seattle, and for more than 40 years, the club has forged a meaningful legacy that is deep and far-reaching. Today’s news is a testament to what our community has accomplished, as 11 new families have joined with the broader Sounders family as fans and invested stewards of our club.”

And it was a good decision for Wilson and Ciara as the Sounders will play in the MLS Cup on Nov. 10.