Kendall Jenner Dresses as Pamela Anderson's 'Barb Wire' Character for Halloween

Every member of the Kardashian-Jenner family went all out for Halloween this year, including Kendall Jenner. She dressed up as Pamela Anderson's character in Barb Wire, the 1996 movie based on the comic book series of the same name. The 24-year-old Jenner also took the chance to encourage her followers to vote, as she posed carrying a "vote" flag in place of the gun Anderson posed with.

"Don’t call me babe' happy Halloween! GO VOTE!!!" Jenner wrote in the caption. She teased the photos in her Instagram Story by sharing photos of Anderson from the film. Jenner tagged photographer Amber Asaly, who also shared the photos on her own Instagram page. "To be on set w all these powerful, creative women was a dream...you can just feel the energy thru the shots," Asaly wrote. "Kendall u r f— incredible thank you!"

Of course, this was not the only Halloween costume Jenner wore this year. Younger sister Kylie Jenner, 23, shared photos of herself and Jenner recreating old costumes they were as children. The sisters both wore wigs of the same color as their younger counterparts, although Kylie made her powder blue costume more revealing by turning it into a two-piece look. Kylie shared several other Halloween looks, including photos of the intricate Power Rangers costumes she and her friends wore. Kylie also dressed up her daughter Stormi Webster as a purple Evil Minion.

Kylie and Jenner's older sister Kim Kardashian West went overboard, creating an intricate haunted house with a giant spider sitting on it. She also dressed as Tiger King star Carole Baskin, with friend Jason Cheban dressed as Joe Exotic and her children dressed as tigers. Kourtney Kardashian dressed two of her children up as punk rockers.

The photos of the Kardashian-Jenner family's intricate Halloween celebrations come after they were widely criticized for celebrating Kim's 40th birthday on a private island during the coronavirus pandemic. Many thought the photos were tone-deaf, especially as the virus has left over 250,000 Americans dead and the economy ravaged. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Khloe Kardashian said she was not aware of the "extent" of the criticism and went onto defend the trip. "But this year is a frustrating year. I get it," Khloe said. "I think there's so many frustrations going on for everybody. But also it's her 40th. This is something that she wanted to do for us. It was such a nice thing."