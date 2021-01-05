Goldberg Returns to WWE, Challenges Drew McIntyre for Championship

✖

Bill Goldberg is back in WWE. The 54, year-old pro wrestler made his return to WWE television during an episode of Raw on Monday Night. On the show, which was dubbed as "Legend's Night," Goldberg came to the ring at the end of the show and approached WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. And while Goldberg praised McIntyre for his run as WWE Champion, he then challenged him to a title match at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 31.

McIntyre said that fighting Goldberg would be like fighting his own dad, which led to Goldberg pushing him to the mat as the show went off the air. This is the first time Goldberg has appeared on WWE TV since losing the Universal Championship to Braun Stroman at WrestleMania 36 in April of last year. Goldberg is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame and has accomplished a lot in his career. But fans are wondering why there's a match between him and McIntyre for the WWE Championship?

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Radio (as Wrestling Inc. reported), the match was finalized on Saturday. Meltzer also added that Goldberg was the best choice to face McIntyre for the first pay-per-view event of the year, according to WWE officials. There are reports of Goldberg facing Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37 later on this year, but nothing has been announced yet. Goldberg and Reigns were set to square off at WrestleMania 36, but Reigns pulled out to be with his family during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last summer, Goldberg revealed he has two more years left on his current deal with WWE. I am contracted with WWE for the next two years through 2022... '23?" Goldberg said on The Pop Culture Show. "I've got two matches per year. I've exhausted my limit this year quite early on April the fifth with WrestleMania under these really weird circumstances."

Goldberg got his start in 1997 in WCW. He gained a lot of fame at the time, as he won 173 consecutive matches. In his time with WCW, Goldberg won the World Heavyweight Championship, the United State Heavyweight Championship twice and the World Tag Tag Championship with Bret Hart. In WWE, Goldberg won the World Heavyweight Championship and the Universal Championship twice.