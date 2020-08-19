WWE: Goldberg Still Contracted for 4 More Matches

✖

Goldberg has no plans retiring from WWE anytime soon. In an interview with The Pop Culture Show, Goldberg revealed his contract status with the company. He still has two more years left and set to compete in two matches each year.

"I am contracted with WWE for the next two years through 2022... '23?" Goldberg said via Cageside Seats. I've got two matches per year. I've exhausted my limit this year quite early on April the fifth with WrestleMania under these really weird circumstances." Goldberg also said he has some "extremely interesting projects right on the cusp" but things are on hold right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Goldberg added fans will find out more about his projects very soon. As far as his status with WWE, Goldberg said its "still going strong. At 53, I never would've imagined especially after making fun of Flair when he was doing it in his early 40s."

Some fans may not like that Goldberg is still competing due to his age and limitations in the ring, but he remains a guy who still gets a lot of attention outside the pro wrestling world. This year. Goldberg won the WWE Universal Championship by defeating Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown in February. His second match was the year was against Braun Strowman at WrestleMania where he lost the title. Originally, Goldberg was scheduled to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, but Reigns pulled out of the match to be with his family during the pandemic. It's possible, Goldberg could face Reigns next year since the two have been going back and forth on social media.

"Roman, you're a joke, first of all," Goldberg said in an interview with American Monster Productions when talking about an old tweet by Reigns. "Second of all, when he ragged on me about headbutting the doors and stuff, you know, I never really explained my whole thought process on that. For you guys to get the character that you got, I had to do certain things."

Goldberg is one of the most popular stars in pro wrestling history. He's known for having an undefeated streak from 1997 to 1998 in WCW, winning 173 consecutive matches. He then went on to have success in WWE, winning the World Heavyweight Championship one and the Universal title twice. Goldberg was inducted into WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.