Gisele Bundchen Reacts to George Floyd's Death: 'It Has to Stop'

Gisele Bundchen is ready for the country to learn and grow from the death of George Floyd. On social media, the supermodel and wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady posted a lengthy note reacting to Floyd's death, the protests and riots. She started the note by saying she learned to love one another at an early age.

"My parents thought me to always treat others the same way I'd like to be treated," Bundchen wrote. "That the moment you think you are better than other people...you are nothing. That no matter what happens, you should always choose love, kindness and compassion. My whole life, I have always done everything I can to try and live by these principles. No one should ever have to endure the prejudice and unimaginable violence that George Floyd, and so many other others, experience because of the close of their skin. It is absurd. It is unacceptable. It has to stop."

Bundchen continued by saying everyone has to "stand up against violence and racism" for things to change. "What if we treated others the way we like to be treated?" she wrote. "What if we chose to be loving, kind and compassionate to our brothers and sisters? It would be a very different world and a far better one than the world we are living in right now." Along with the note, Bundchen took part in Blackout Tuesday by posting a black photo on Instagram and posting a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King. "Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that," the quote stated.

Bundchen's quote come on the heels of Brady sharing multiple posts on Floyd and racism. On his Instagram story, Brady posted a painting of Floyd similar to the one seen on the murals in Houston and Minneapolis. He also shared a letter from the Players Coalition, which is addressed to police chiefs, prosecutors, mayors and court officials. "We cannot bring George Floyd or Breonna Taylor, Philando Castile or Tamir Rice, or any of the others that have lost their lives as a result of police brutality," the letter states. "But we can fight for a better future, for transformation and accountability in policing, to honor their memories."