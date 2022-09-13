Gisele Bündchen Addresses Tom Brady Coming out of Retirement

Gisele Bündchen is breaking her silence on Tom Brady coming out of retirement and playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another season. The 42-year-old model recently spoke to Elle about Brady deciding to play again. This comes as rumors of Bündchen and Brady spending time away from each other due to his decision to unretire from the NFL.

"Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," Bündchen told Elle about Brady, her husband of 13 years. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too." In a follow-up to the interview, Bündchen was asked about the reports of her and Brady talking some time appear but declined to comment. However, she told Elle about her plans for the future.

"I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]," she said. "I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career—it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I've done a good job on that. ...I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose."

Bündchen also talked about raising the couple's two children — Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 12. She also helped raise Brady's stepson Jack, 15, whose mother is Brady's ex Bridget Moynahan. I'm so grateful to have been there in those moments that were really shaping who they are as people," Bündchen said. Brady played in his first game of the 2022 season on Sunday, leading the Buccaneers to a 19-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback threw for 212 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the win. Brady will be a free agent after the 2022 season.