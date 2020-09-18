NBA Fans Sound off After Giannis Antetokounmpo Wins Second Straight MVP Award

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is considered the best player in the NBA for the second consecutive year. On Friday, the league announced the "Greek Freak" has won his second straight NBA MVP award, becoming the 12th player to earn the honor in consecutive seasons. He's also the first player from Europe to become MVP multiple times.

Along with being named MVP, Antetokounmpo is also the NBA's Defensive Player of the Yea. He joins Michael Jordan (1987-88) and Hakeem Olajuwon (1993-94) as the only players to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season. Antetokounmpo earned 85 of 101 first-place votes from a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters as well the Kia NBA MVP Award fan vote. LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers got the other 16 first-place votes while James Harden of the Houston Rockets came in third place.

From the start of the season up until March 11 (when the season was suspended due to the COIVD-19 pandemic), Antetokounmpo averaged 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.04 steals and 1.02 blocks in 30.9 minutes in 57 games. He also led to Bucks to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, the team lost to the Miami Heat in the second round of the playoffs, which has led to some fans wondering why Antetokounmpo won the award.