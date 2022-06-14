George Kittle Has Funny Response to Patrick Mahomes Question in 'Cold As Balls' Exclusive Clip

✖

George Kittle is not falling into the trap set up by Kevin Hart. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the newest episode of Cold As Balls, and Kittle and Hart talk about quarterbacks. Hart said that Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs has a better quarterback in Patrick Mahomes than Kittle does with Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers.

"I think I have a great quarterback," Kittle responded. That's when Hart tried to get the star 49ers tight end to say that Mahomes is better than Garoppolo. And in Kittle fashion, he blew off the question by sinking into the tub, which led to Hart laughing. There is no way that Kittle, 28, was going to talk bad about Garoppolo as he has had a lot of success with him over the years. Since 2018, Kittle has reached the Pro Bowl three times and the All-Pro Team twice. Kittle and Garoppolo helped the 49ers reach the Super Bowl in 2020, but the team lost to Mahomes, Kelce and the Chiefs.

Earlier this year, Kittle was asked about Garoppolo's future with the 49ers after the team drafted Trey Lance in the first round last year. "He [Jimmy Garoppolo]'s been incredible," Kittle said, per Niners Nation. "He's been nothing but inviting. He and Trey [Lance] are really good friends. I think he's taught him a lot of things. I hope Trey's been like a sponge and absorbed all the information he could from Jimmy. Strictly because like I said earlier, Jimmy came from a room with Tom Brady and I think he brought a lot of those attributes that Tom brought... He's been fantastic every single day this year. As a leader. As a quarterback.

"Like I said, he shows up, he's consistent, every single day he leads this team. He doesn't worry about the outside world. All he does is worry about his job playing quarterback from the San Francisco 49ers. As I've said multiple times when you're the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers you have a spotlight on you just based on the players that have played that position before you." Kittle's episode of Cold As Balls can be seen on Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET on the Laugh Out Loud YouTube Channel, Cold As Balls Facebook page and Hart's Facebook page.