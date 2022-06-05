French Open: NBC Mocked Over Intrusive Jersey Mike's Ad
The French Open came to a climactic close on Sunday, but some viewers were distracted by the broadcast on NBC. In the U.S., broadcasters used CGI to impose an ad for Jersey Mike's Subs right onto the court. Viewers were not pleased, and many had some harsh words for the advertisers.
The French Open has kept much of the sports world enthralled for the last two weeks, pitting some of the best tennis players in the world against one another. On Saturday, June 4, Rafael Nadal triumphed over Casper Ruud to win the title once again. However, some fans felt that the occasion was spoiled by a shimmering Jersey Mike's logo laid over the court. The CGI formatting only drew extra attention to an ad that fans felt was odd in this context.
The French Open is played on traditonal clay tennis courts, so advertisements couldn't be carved or painted on even if the organizers really wanted them there. On top of that, tennis fans felt like NBC and Jersey Mike's were going a long way to reach an audience that might have a pretty narrow overlap with their target demographic.
In the end, all the social media chatter about this advertisement might have been the point from the beginning. Here's a look at how tennis fans reacted to the Jersey Mike's logo on the French Open court this weekend.
Not Very French
So American, so superficial, so poor, so vulgar.— rnw_ch (@rnw_ch) June 5, 2022
Zero chance the French would eat jersey mikes. France produces some the best food in the world, I guarantee a American sub company would not meet the standard.— Erik O'Reilly (@ErikOReilly1) June 5, 2022
For one thing, commenters felt like this ad was in direct opposition to French culture at large.prevnext
Relatable
that said: I do think tennis leaned into the luxe brand thing far too hard -- fancy cars/fashion/banks -- not best way to mainstream a sport with an elitist vibe.— Jason Gay (@jasongay) June 5, 2022
Jersey Mike's is elite though— Certified Spirit Detective (@sbnumbah1) June 5, 2022
On the other hand, some viewers felt like Jersey Mikes was at least a better advertising option than some of the other sponsors tennis has taken in the last few years. They hoped this would help make the sport more mainstream and relatable.prevnext
Clay
For the taste of clay, think Jersey Mike’s. https://t.co/vLzqAUbE4R— Phil Rosenthal (@phil_rosenthal) June 5, 2022
Users also joked about the optics of printing a food logo onto clay.prevnext
Target Audience
I want to talk to the sponsorship team over at NBC… what percentage of the French Open/tennis enthusiast crowd do you think would be caught dead at a Jersey Mike’s?— Amélie (@likethemovie19) June 5, 2022
I am SO confused about why there is Jersey Mike’s ad placement on the court for this RG mens final.— Naomi Ramble (@audaciTAY) June 5, 2022
Some fans assumed that tennis fans are generally health-conscious, and therefore not interested in fast food.prevnext
Wanda Sykes
Saw it and kept waiting to see it again to confirm I hadn’t imagined it but nope.— Lady by the Lake (@LakeCormorant) June 5, 2022
Wanda Sykes was watching live and she held a lively discussion about this advertisement on Twitter. She and many of her followers did a double-take, assuming they must have imagined the logo.prevnext
Commitment
If Jersey Mike’s wants to sponsor the French open, they’ve gotta convince someone at Rolland-Garros to actually etch that bad boy into the clay.
None of this weaksauce CGI nonsense like it’s, idk, the NHL or something https://t.co/XApgEyTlfu— Jake Lahut (@JakeLahut) June 5, 2022
Fans joked that they would have respected this effort more if Jersey Mike's had shown the commitment to pay for an in-person graphic, not a CGI add-on.prevnext
Tennis HQ
going down to my local jersey mike’s, asking everyone what they thought of rafa’s service game today https://t.co/QuTb0WJ3dF— Benjamin Freed (@brfreed) June 5, 2022
Finally, many fans joked that they would now be assuming that every Jersey Mike's restaurant was full of other tennis aficionados like themselves.prev