French Open: NBC Mocked Over Intrusive Jersey Mike's Ad

The French Open came to a climactic close on Sunday, but some viewers were distracted by the broadcast on NBC. In the U.S., broadcasters used CGI to impose an ad for Jersey Mike's Subs right onto the court. Viewers were not pleased, and many had some harsh words for the advertisers.

The French Open has kept much of the sports world enthralled for the last two weeks, pitting some of the best tennis players in the world against one another. On Saturday, June 4, Rafael Nadal triumphed over Casper Ruud to win the title once again. However, some fans felt that the occasion was spoiled by a shimmering Jersey Mike's logo laid over the court. The CGI formatting only drew extra attention to an ad that fans felt was odd in this context.

The French Open is played on traditonal clay tennis courts, so advertisements couldn't be carved or painted on even if the organizers really wanted them there. On top of that, tennis fans felt like NBC and Jersey Mike's were going a long way to reach an audience that might have a pretty narrow overlap with their target demographic.

In the end, all the social media chatter about this advertisement might have been the point from the beginning. Here's a look at how tennis fans reacted to the Jersey Mike's logo on the French Open court this weekend.