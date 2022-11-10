Fred Hickman, Longtime Sports Broadcaster for ESPN and CNN, Dead at 66

Fred Hickman, a veteran sports broadcaster who anchored news and highlights shows for CNN, ESPN and the YES Network for four decades, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 66 years old. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hickman died Wednesday in a hospital in Kissimmee, Florida. He was diagnosed with cancer in February shortly after he retired. His wife Sheila said he was planning to write a book and start a podcast.

Hickman was best known for co-anchoring the CNN program Sports Tonight with Nick Charles from starting in 1980. He was also the first to appear on air on the Yankee Entertainment and Sports Network (YES) when the station launched on March 19, 2002.

RIP Fred Hickman. The ‘90s were a golden era for sports television + Hickman was one of the best. Here he introduces the unknown Bill Cowher to the nation as new HC of the Steelers. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/kXosdguEsi — Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) November 10, 2022

"Fred was a joy to work with and a joyful person," New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay said in a statement. "A total pro that you felt comfortable with knowing he would lead you the right way on the air. He was the first voice ever heard on YES, and his professionalism put us on the right track, a track we are on all these years later."

In 1984, Hickman left CNN to cover the Detroit Tigers for WDIV, the NBC affiliate in Detroit. However, he returned to the network in 1986 to co-anchor with Charles on a CNN/Sports Illustrated show. Hickman also was one of the hosts of the first version of Inside the NBA on TNT during the 1989-90 season. In 2000, Hickman made news when he was the only NBA member to not cast an MVP vote for Shaquille O'Neal who was playing with the Los Angels Lakers at the time.

Following his time at YES, Hickman worked at ESPN and hosted SportsCenter and other programs through 2008. He then worked for Fox Sports South and was recently the managing editor at Black News Channel. "So very sad to hear about the passing of Fred Hickman," ESPN host Hannah Storm, tweeted. "I was the only female anchor at CNN Sports, and Fred was such a welcoming presence…always with a laugh, a quip, a story…and supremely talented. Rest In Peace, my friend."

"Shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Fred Hickman, one of the most fun, smart and generous colleagues I've known," former ESPN host Rachel Nichols said who now works for Showtime Sports. "He will be missed.