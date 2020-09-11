Fox Sports Condemns Skip Bayless for 'Insensitive' Comments Belittling Dak Prescott's Depression

✖

Fox Sports is not happy with Skip Bayless. Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott revealed he sought help for anxiety and depression after the death of his brother back in April. It led to Bayless, who is the co-host on the FS1 show Undisputed, questioning Prescott's leadership skills, Fox Sports released a statement shortly after Bayless' comments aired and revealed they have talked to Bayless about the situation.

"At Fox Sports, we are proud of Dak Prescott for publicly revealing his struggle with depression and mental health," Fox Sports said the statement, as reported by Deadline. "No matter the cause of the struggle, Fox Sports believes Dak showed tremendous courage, which is evident in both his leadership on the Dallas Cowboys and in his character off the field. We do not agree with Skip Bayless' opinion on Undisputed this morning. We have addressed the significance of this matter with Skip and how his insensitive comments."

Ok I’m done with Skip Bayless. He didn’t apologize and actually justified his dangerous mindset. What an absolute joke pic.twitter.com/w7h13wiCmo — Fuzzy #OurTribe (@fuzzyfromyt) September 11, 2020

On Thursday, Bayless said a quarterback shouldn't show signs of "weakness," because "it an affect your team's ability to believe you in the toughest spots."On Friday, Bayless, who is a Cowboys fan, said his comments were "misconstrued."

"This is the final point — one that I'm told was misconstrued by many: The only Dak depression I addressed on yesterday’s show was from an interview he taped with Graham Bensinger. Dak said that depression happened soon after the pandemic hit, early in the quarantine," Bayless said. "I said yesterday, if Dak needed help for pandemic depression, he should have sought counseling then."

Prescott talked about the issues he was going through with reporters and on the show In Depth with Graham Bensinger. "When you have thoughts that you've never had, I think that's more so than anything a chance to realize it and recognize it, to be vulnerable about it," Prescott said as reported by ESPN. "Talked to my family, talked to the people around me simply as I did at the time. Some of them obviously had dealt with it before, was able to have those conversations and then reach out further just to more people. I think being open about it and not holding those feelings in was one of the better things for me."